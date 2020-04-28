Everything You Need to Be Cast on ‘Too Hot to Handle’ (Aside from Being Hot)

Of the many wonderful things Netflix has brought us, their dating series Too Hot to Handle is just the latest. A show set on a tropical island where gorgeous singles compete for $100,000 is definitely enough to have audiences wondering how to be cast on Too Hot to Handle themselves. But this is reality TV we’re talking about, so nothing is so simple as filling out a short application for the big bucks.

Those of you who have already watched Too Hot to Handle would know that things aren’t quite as they seem. Yes, everyone’s hot. And yes, there’s money on the line. But—spoiler!—winning that money is not so easy because of The Rules, which entail: no kissing, no heavy-petting, no sex, and no self-pleasure for that matter. Money is docked from the prize pot whenever someone partakes in any frisky business. So anyone looking to apply for Too Hot to Handle‘s Season 2 cast should know that this is what they’re in for.

Aside from understanding The Rules, however, hopeful contestants should also keep a pulse on what the producers are looking for. Here’s everything you need to know about applying for Too Hot to Handle on Netflix.

There will be a casting call.

While there are no details about the casting call yet, we know that Too Hot to Handle’s producers conducted their casting via a similar method for Season 1. Applicants weren’t simply plucked out of a hat—like all reality TV shows, there was a rigorous testing and audition period. You can expect the same for Season 2.

You’ll be asked a lot of questions about your dating life.

Too Hot to Handle‘s producers and creators want to understand their contestants’ personalities and habits before making any decisions on who will join the series. According to co-creator Louise Peet, favorable qualities include A) being hot, obviously, B) you’re young, and C) you’re a commitment-phobe. “When their casting tapes came to us, they sang. They were perfect. They fit the bill in terms of their habits, in terms of their love lives and their commitment phobia,” Peet told O magazine.

There will be tough competition.

According to Digital Spy, 3,000 people auditioned for the first season of THTH—and that’s before anyone knew about the series on this scale. With only 14 contestants chosen the first time around, there’s no doubt that the odds for getting picked will become even slimmer. But there’s no harm in trying!

You should probably have a strong social media presence.

One way to increase your odds of selection is to be as popular as possible. Almost all of the THTH contestants had solid followings on social media even before the series kicked off—26-year-old Franscesca was already a model and Instagram influencer, for example. Chances are, the producers will be looking for the same on Season 2.

Be prepared for surprises.

Keep in mind that when contestants were auditioning for THTH, they had no idea how much they were competing for, or of the exact rules. Creative Director Laura Gibson told Vanity Fair the casting call only promised “the hottest vacation ever,” and vague mention of a cash prize. Count on the producers and creative team to pull more surprises and secrets for next season.