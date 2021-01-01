Here’s How to Apply For ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ if You Want to Be the Next Top Drag Queen

If you’re a working drag queen, you may be curious to know how to be cast on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Well, the audition process is simple, and some drag queens (including RuPaul himself) have shared information on the best way to be cast.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, hosted and created by RuPaul, premiered on Logo TV in February 2009. The show—on which RuPaul serves as the host, mentor and head judge—is a reality TV competition where drag queens across the country compete to be America’s next drag superstar. Each week, the contestants are given a series of challenges, and are critiqued by a panel of judges (which often include celebrity guest judges) on their progress throughout the competition.

Since its premiere in 2009, RuPaul’s Drag Race (which moved to VH1 in 2017) has run for more than a dozen seasons. The show has also launched several spinoffs, including RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag U, as well as international iterations, such as Drag Race Australia, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Drag Race Holland. As fans know, the show is also responsible for launching the careers of drag queens, such as Valentina, Shangela, Bianca Del Rio and Courtney Act, who have launched makeup lines, starred in films, sold out tours and released chart-topping albums.

Given all this, it makes sense that drag queens across the world want to be on the show. So how do you be cast on RuPaul’s Drag Race, you ask? Read on to find out.

How to be cast on RuPaul’s Drag Race

According to its website, RuPaul’s Drag Race is actively casting for season 14. Casting ends on January 15, 2021, and isn’t expected to open up again until casting starts for the next season. “Calling all queens, the time has begun. Casting for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 has begun. Do you have what it takes to win the crown? Then prance on over to RDRcasting.com,” RuPaul says in a video promoting the application. “This could be the beginning of the rest of your life.”

So what will aspiring drag superstars need to apply? Well, there are four steps. The first is to fill out the application. The second is to complete a participant agreement, which will be emailed to applicants after they finish their application. After applicants sign the participant agreement, they will need to record a casting videos (instructions will be emailed to them.) The fourth step is just make a fabulous and Dragtastic casting video (easy enough right?). If applicants have any questions, the show’s site recommends that they email the casting department at RDRCASTING@WORLDOFWONDER.NET.

As for how to improve your chances of being cast, RuPaul told Vanity Fair in 2017 that the show wants contestants who are different and 100 percent themselves. “What happens is when you audition enough people, you realize everyone does the exact same thing,” he said. “They behave in a way that they think I want them to behave. But the people who stick out are the ones who are authentic and are really just being themselves.”

He continued, “The person behind the table is really looking to see different notes of your own personality and how it could fit into whatever it is they’re doing, whatever it is you’re auditioning for. The truth is, just be yourself. Be yourself. There’s nothing more boring than someone who’s putting on a facade that isn’t authentic.”

As for what to avoid, RuPaul warns applicants against using cliches. “Nine out of 10 of the people who audition for our show, they’ll say these words—and it’s funny ’cause we all laugh every time we hear it—they say, ‘Honey, I will cut a bitch!’” he said.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is available to stream on Hulu.

