How to be a Trendsetter: 9 Fashion Tips To Adopt This Fall

With fall creeping closer and closer, we are coming dangerously close to having a fashion meltdown over what we need to start stocking our closets with. It’s easy to follow trends and fill them up with leopard prints, pastel pink, and a couple midi skirts, but what’s more challenging is embarking on our own to set the style tone for the season.

Our friends over at InStyle have compiled a list of nine ways to be a true style-setter once fall hits. And here’s a newsflash: draping your jacket across your shoulders ranks high on the list. From being out and about this New York Fashion Week, we can totally confirm that one!

Click the photo above to see the other ways you can be a trendsetter instead of a follower this season.

