How to Be a Really Good Girlfriend: 5 Small Tips That Go a Long Way

Want to be a good girlfriend? Of course you do! Here are 5 simple and easy ways to make it happen.

1. Be present with him.

When you are with your boyfriend, be with him. Turn your phone off. Put it in your purse, or put it in a drawer, but put it away. Whatever happens “on your phone” can wait. We will all survive without incessant Facebook status updates. If you want to cultivate a deep connection with your partner, then you have to be present with him.

Look him in the eyes and make him feel like you would rather be nowhere else. I know a lot of people think they can do many things at once; in other words, multitask. Not true. When we do one thing at a time, we do it well.When we attempt to multitask, we do many things poorly. If you multitask your relationship you might find yourself multitasking being single, because what a man wants is your attention. Your phone will be there when you are done, but if you keep texting while spending time together, you might wind up texting alone.

2. Love something he loves.

If your boyfriend is passionate, and I assume he is, then love something he loves. Think of all the things he’s passionate about, pick one, and share it as a common interest. Learn a bit about that passion and collaborate with him on it. This can be something you both have in common, and something you can both talk about. Preferably it shouldn’t be about sports or a TV show, because those generic things don’t reveal his true character. Find out what he loves. What is in his heart? Have that in common. Relationships succeed through synergy, not separate lives. If you can’t find something to love that he is also passionate about, then why are you with him?

For the rest of the story head to YourTango!

