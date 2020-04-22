Here’s How to See the ‘Friends’ Cast IRL After the World Returns to Normal

Could we BE more excited? Curious how to attend the Friends reunion live taping for HBO Max? Here’s your chance. The Friends cast—Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer—announced on Tuesday, April 21, that one lucky fan will receive the chance to sit in the audience of the upcoming Friends reunion live taping.

The Friends reunion, which was announced in February and was set to be released in May when HBO Max launches, was postponed due to the current coronavirus pandemic. The reunion was originally set to be filmed at Warner Bros. Studios’ Stage 24 (where the sitcom filmed its 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004) in March, but that date was delayed because of the current health situation. No new date has been announced yet, but the Friends cast promised that, when the world returns to normal, one fan will receive the chance to see the cast live and in the flesh at the reunion taping.

All they have to do is take part in the cast’s All-In Challenge campaign, which raises money to support America’s Food Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic. The winner will be able to bring five of their friends to the taping of HBO Max’s reunion.

“We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time,” Aniston wrote on her Instagram. “We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had 🥳 … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

She ended her post, “Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over 🥰 Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected 🙏🏼”

Dreaming of meeting the Friends cast IRL? Here’s your chance.