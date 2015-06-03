Peonies are Officially in Season! 5 Expert Ways to Arrange Them at Home

It’s officially peony season, but it won’t last long—the flower hits its peak from from May through June, so if you want to take advantage of the fashion crowd’s undisputed floral MVP, you better act fast.

But instead of just throwing a few stems in a vase, why not really take advantage of the flower by showcasing them in stylish new ways at home? To help show you how, we tapped in-demand florist Eric Buterbaugh. A go-to for celebrities like Nicole Richie and Gwyneth Paltrow, Eric’s worked on arrangements for the British royal family, was behind the intricate flower concept when Salma Hayek and Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault tied the knot, and he’s also Chief Flower Designer for online-based service The Bouqs. So yeah, this guy knows a thing or two about peonies.

Since aren’t all lucky enough to have Buterbaugh do it for us, we asked him to provide us with five super-easy peony arrangements anyone can master in few minutes flat, as well as his expert advice on how you really should be caring for the flower to make it last!