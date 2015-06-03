Peonies are Officially in Season! 5 Expert Ways to Arrange Them at Home

It’s officially peony season, but it won’t last long—the flower hits its peak from from May through June, so if you want to take advantage of the fashion crowd’s undisputed floral MVP, you better act fast.
But instead of just throwing a few stems in a vase, why not really take advantage of the flower by showcasing them in stylish new ways at home? To help show you how, we tapped in-demand florist Eric Buterbaugh. A go-to for celebrities like Nicole Richie and Gwyneth Paltrow, Eric’s worked on arrangements for the British royal family, was behind the intricate flower concept when Salma Hayek and Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault tied the knot, and he’s also Chief Flower Designer for online-based service The Bouqs. So yeah, this guy knows a thing or two about peonies.
Since aren’t all lucky enough to have Buterbaugh do it for us, we asked him to provide us with five super-easy peony arrangements anyone can master in few minutes flat, as well as his expert advice on how you really should be caring for the flower to make it last!
1. Stick to a monochromatic color palette, as floral designer Eric Buterbaugh did with this arrangement of five fuchsia peonies--one of his classics.
2. Peonies are naturally gorgeous, so a great arrangement doesn't require a lot of fuss. Simply place two (of two different colors) in a small vase (or even a glass tumbler), and voila, a gorgeous arrangement that took a few seconds.
3. Choose stems in multiple colors (white, pink, fuchsia, and wine) to create an simple DIY arrangement. Choose a bold vase, and you'll be all set.
4. To add some spice to a simply peony arrangement, start off with a monochromatic color palette, and then just add one stem of a different color.
5. Mix in leaves into a simple peony arrangement to give it a more rustic feel.
How to care for peonies, from Eric Buterbaugh
1. Select a vase and fill it with room temperature water.
2. It's important to remove all leaves on the part of the stem that'll be submerged in the water. Otherwise, they'll rot, reducing the life of the flower.
3. Trim at least an inch off the bottom of each stem. Make the cut at an angle, which will provide a larger surface to absorb water and keep the flower hydrated. 4. Place the peonies in the vase, keeping them away from windy, drafty areas and keep them out of direct sunlight.
5. Replace the water every two to three days. If you trim another half-inch off of the bottom of the stem each time you replace the water, the peonies will last even longer. Scroll through the gallery above for super simple peonies arrangement ideas that anyone can do, and take advantage of peony season while you can!
Photo:
Instagram/@sincerelyjules