How to Apply Individual Lashes in Under a Minute: Video

Long, fluttery eyelashes are every woman’s ideal, but more often than not they’re more of a pipe dream than a reality. Short of expensive lash extensions or prescription treatments, you’re pretty much stuck with what nature gave you, but there are some steps you can take to maximize the hand you were dealt. The simplest? Individual lashes, which aren’t only inexpensive—we’re talking drugstore prices—but also really easy to apply if you know what you’re doing.

Here, MAC senior artist Chantel Miller shows you how to apply individual lashes in under a minute. Watch the video above, then shop the exact products she used below.

Slant Tweezers, $35; Duo Adhesive, $10; 30 Lash, $17