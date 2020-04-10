Cardi B Is Giving Away $1K an Hour to Fans Impacted by Coronavirus & Anyone Can Apply

With millions around the world now impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many celebrities have been looking for ways to help their fans—and that now includes Cardi B. If you’ve heard the news and are already wondering how to apply for Cardi B’s coronavirus relief fund, we got you.

On April 8, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper vowed to support those impacted by the ongoing pandemic, whether they’ve lost their jobs or are struggling to gain access to essential services like food or healthcare. Unlike some celebrities who have (still graciously) offered donations to existing relief funds, Cardi B, 27, plans to put money directly into the pockets of individuals who need it most—bypassing the middle man, so to speak.

But how much money are we talking? Well, Cardi decided to partner with her frequent brand collaborator, Fashion Nova, to fund donations of $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days (a.k.a. until May 20th). That looks like 24 recipients a day, totaling $1,000,000 in aid. If that sounds impossible, just listen to Cardi’s message to fans on Instagram for yourself.

“Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs,” she wrote in a caption for her video on Instagram. “#FashionNovaCARES & I are giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until we’ve given away $1 MILLION DOLLARS to those directly affected by this crisis.”

Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian weighed in on a similar note. In an official press release, Saghian stated, “We all feel compassion and concern for those affected by the coronavirus. Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B will provide people with necessary relief to help them get through this crisis. As a community-driven brand, we are inspired by the kindness and generosity of others and we wanted to do our part to help those in need.”

If that sounds like you, Cardi and Saghian urge you to apply. “Don’t be shy,” she said on Instagram. “Sometimes you gotta motherf**king ask for help.” And here’s how you can do that:

For your chance to win $1,000 courtesy of Cardi B and Fashion Nova Cares, you’ll need to submit an entry form via Fashion Nova’s official page at fashionnova.com/cares. You’ll be asked to describe your situation in 250 words or less, and after submitting, you must make your Instagram page public. That’s because Cardi herself will be personally reviewing the entries and reaching out to you via Instagram if you win.

Good luck to all those who apply! You never know.

