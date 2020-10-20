The Secrets to Getting Cast on ‘The Bachelor’ or ‘The Bachelorette,’ According to Bachelor Nation

Everyone wants love, but not everyone knows how to apply for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. What are the tips the casting and application process? What should you wear to a casting call? And how hard is it to get cast on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette anyway?

Luckily, ABC’s reality shows—which also include Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Winter Games, Bachelor Pad and Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart—have had hundreds of contestants over the years that have successfully made it through the casting process and made it to the show. Not every contestant has found love (in fact, many don’t), but they’ve all been on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette in some form, and for us viewers, that’s the first step. Ahead, we break down how to apply for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette and tips for the casting and application process from Bachelor Nation’s most memorable stars.

Here’s how to get on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Who knows? Maybe you’ll be giving out roses some day or hosting a Bachelor-themed podcast or starting a career as an ex-Bachelor star Instagram influencer. There are so many opportunities after The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but the first step is getting on the show. Here are the The Bachelor and The Bachelorette casting tips we know.

How to Apply for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette

There are two ways to apply for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

Online Application

The first is an online application, which can be completed on BachelorNation.com. There are separate online applications for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but the questions are, for the most part, the same. There’s the basic information about your name, your height, what your occupation is, if you’ve been married before and if you have children. There’s also a question why you would want to be on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, which seems to be the place to show your personality. The online application also asks applicants to submit a photo and their Facebook and Instagram handles. If you know someone else who you think would be good for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, the online application also allows loved ones to nominate someone they think would be good for the Bachelor franchise.

Casting Calls

The other way fans can apply for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is via a casting call. Fans can find more information on when and where casting calls are held on BachelorNation.com. The site also tells applicants to complete and print out a paper application and bring it with them when they attend the casting call. The paper applications are similar to the online ones, however, there are more detailed questions about why your past relationships ended, why you want to find love on a TV show and what you find most attractive, physically and personality-wise, in a future spouse.

Eligibility

There are also requirements for future Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants. According to the Eligibility section of BachelorNation.com, applicants must be at least 21 years old and legal residents of the United States or Canada (except Quebec.) They must also not be a present candidate for any form of political office and are prohibited from running for political office from the time their application is submitted to a year after the final episode of their season, if they’re cast. They must also be single, pass a background check and have a passport. The Eligibility section also details what contestants are agreeing to if they’re cast on the show. Per the site, ABC is allowed to film contestants up to 24 hours, 7 days a week and can release any information they’ve found via a third party source.

Tips for Applying for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette

So you want to know how hard it is to be cast on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette? Well, with millions of viewers each week and hundreds of applicants each season, it’s safe to say that it’s hard to make it on the show. However, it’s not impossible. Here are tips for applying for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette from the franchise’s alums.

Be Honest

Jaimi King, a contestant on The Bachelor season 21 with Nick Viall in 2017, told WGNO that it’s best to be open and honest (and as detailed as possible) when interviewed by a producer or filling out an application. “Don’t hold back. I went off the handle. They asked me a question and I ran with it. I was just comfortable and honest, and open,” she said.

She also recommended a drink before an audition to not be as nervous. “Let loose. Have a few cocktails before the audition if it loosens you up a bit, and most of all just be yourself,” she said.

Dress Like Yourself

If you’re attending a casting call or have an in-person interview with a casting director, Jaimi told WGNO to not buy a new outfit and instead wear what you would wear normally, but to a fancy occasion. “I definitely advise to come dressed super nice! Don’t go out and buy a whole new wardrobe. Just come in your best style,” she said.

She also advised making sure your hair and makeup is cute, but not overdone. “Eyebrows are very important, make sure you keep them looking neat,” she said.

A woman who also auditioned for Nick season told Refinery29 that producers want applicants to dress as if they’re going on a date. “They said to dress like you were going on a date. My biggest regret is that I did not drink before because for some reason I was beyond nervous when I got to the hotel where the auditions were. Like hands shaking when I signed in,” she said. They have you write your name on a whiteboard and take a photo. Then you wait for your in-person interview. I made one of my best friends come with me, and the people there actually tried to get her to audition, too, and she said no way.”

As for what she wore, the woman said, “I ended up wearing a romper and wedges. Which was perfect! I didn’t feel too under or over dressed!”

