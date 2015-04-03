How to Answer the Most Common Job Interview Questions Like a Boss

Photo: Harper and Harley

So you’ve got on your most professional outfit, your hair is neat, and your resume makes you seem like a genius, now what? Next, you have to tackle the job interview.

Job interviews can be stressful–particularly if you’re not properly prepared–which is exactly why you should set aside some time ahead of the meeting to practice responses to the most common interview questions. Ahead, we’ve got you covered with five of the most regularly asked interview questions, and how to answer them like a boss.

1. “Tell me about yourself.”

This open-ended question is a common quip that your potential boss–or human resources manager–could ask first. You want to respond in about two minutes to quickly give the interviewer a good feeling about who you are as a person and about your experience. Now is not the time to go on a rant, or come across as arrogant. Chat about some of your professional highlights, and how your experience matches that of the company you’re applying to.

2. “What are your weaknesses?”