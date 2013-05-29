4 Easy Ways To Add Color To Your Summer Work Wardrobe

No matter how much you love your job, one thing’s for sure: Dressing for a 9 to 5 gig can occasionally be more tedious than work itself. Yes, we all want to look polished and professional, but we also don’t want to conform to the stereotypical trap of neutral “work clothes” (i.e., boring dress pants, ill-fitting button downs, sensible shoes.)

Luckily, summer is the perfect time to get inventive with your work attire, while still adhering to the dress code your office environment requires. Whether it’s sprucing up a blazer and white shirt with a pair of saturated cropped trousers, or topping off a basic look with a bright leather bag, there are ways to make a colorful impact.

Below, some pointers on what’s worth buying to add color to your summer work wardrobe!

1. Add a pair of solid bold trousers.

Saturated pants can absolutely be office-appropriate when styled correctly. Go for a solid pair in a bold shade (as opposed to busy prints) and keep the rest of your outfit as neutral as you can. You can’t go wrong with a fitted white T-shirt, a structured black blazer; and a simple pair of pointy black flats or white heels.

From left to right: Zara trousers, $79.90; at Zara; Modern Tailoring Silk Trousers, $170; at Topshop; J.Crew Collection Curator Pant in Fresh Kiwi, $168; at J. Crew

2. Same as the above—but choose a skirt.

Like bright pants, a basic skirt in a bold shade is an easy way to add a chic pop of color to your work look this summer. Choose silhouettes that are office-friendly (save those super-short minis for the weekend, ladies), and pair with a tucked-in white top, a lightweight chambray shirt, or a sleeveless silky blouse in black or white. From there, add a great pair of flats or low heels.

From left to right: Orange Ottoman Skirt, $45; at Topshop; Diane von Furstenberg Green Stretch-Jersey Skirt , $74.99; at the Outnet; Yves Saint Laurent Vintage Pencil Skirt, $173.69; at FarFetch



3. Add a bold bag in lightweight leather.

A great bag is a solid way to add some brightness to a look. For summer, choose a structured satchel or cross-body style in a lightweight leather that won’t weigh you down, but will pair well with anything, from a work-ready shift dress to jeans a basic T-shirt.

From left to right: ASOS bag; at ASOS; Orange Satchel, $59.99; at Modcloth; Michael Kors Large Selma Saffiano Satchel, $358; at Forzieri

4. Go for bright flats.

There’s something incredibly hip about a colored shoe when it’s hot out, and we’re all about adding a pair to our workday arsenal. It should be noted that, while we do love a bright heel, they can come off looking a bit too “where’s the party” for some office environments, so going with a bold flat keeps things chicer.

From left to right: Charlie Oxford, $55; Nasty Gal; Zealand Sandal, $78; at Nasty Gal; Leather Slipper, $89.90; at Zara