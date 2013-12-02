9 Stylish Ways to Inject Color Into Your Drab Winter Wardrobe

If there’s one thing many of our winter wardrobes are guilty of, it’s drabness. The cold months tend to zap us of any inspiration to wear bold, colorful pieces, and suddenly we find ourselves dressing in head-to-toe black, brown, navy, and plenty of other tones that can’t classify as anything other than “neutral.” And while all those shades certainly have their place, there is such thing as too much of a good thing.

In laywoman’s terms: dark colors = boredom. People tend to dress how they feel, and the reverse is also true: If you walk around in nothing but black all the time, eventually you start to feel black on the inside. And while that might be okay for a short amount of time, after a while it just becomes depressing. And that’s the opposite of what clothes are supposed to do: Make you feel better!

Well, we’re here to help. Inspired by our own affinity for wearing far too many neutrals in the winter, we came up with nine solid ways to inject color into your cool-weather wardrobe. Click through the gallery to see what we came up with!

All photos: ImaxTree