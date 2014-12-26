StyleCaster
30 Easy Ways Brighten Up Your Drab Winter Wardrobe

Kristen Bousquet
The cold winter  months tend to zap us of any inspiration to wear bold, colorful pieces, and suddenly we find ourselves dressing in head-to-toe black, gray, and navy. And while all those shades certainly have their place, there is such thing as too much of a good thing.

From bright jackets, small pops of color in patterned scarves or even a pair of neon sneakers, adding some color into your wardrobe can literally brighten your day and shake up your cold-weather style.

We’ve gathered 30 of our favorite looks from bloggers that took their winter outfits to the next level just by adding strategic pops of color!

Processed with VSCOcam with f2 preset

Photo: Queen of Jetlags

tumblr_nfj683GjJ21qh9n5lo1_500

Photo: Cara Loren

emerald-faux-fur-bershka-coat_tiger-pullover_02_by_Manona-Che

Photo: Manonache

DSC_0179

Photo: Me and My Bag

tumblr_ng4l1yWhmU1qkv30do1_500

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo-25-12-2014-15-59-51-678x1024

Photo: Lolita Mas

IMG_7420-1

Photo: Tie Bow Tie

fauxfurbeaded 2 30 Easy Ways Brighten Up Your Drab Winter Wardrobe

Photo: Mi Adventura Con La Moda

12061 30 Easy Ways Brighten Up Your Drab Winter Wardrobe

Photo: Mes Memos

Stripes-and-Faux-Leather-1-copy

Photo: The Girl From Panama

IMG_7908

Photo: Marilyn’s Closet

Screen Shot 2014-12-26 at 10.17.06 AM

Photo: Fashion Agony

23small zpsd5921d40 30 Easy Ways Brighten Up Your Drab Winter Wardrobe

Photo: Anoushka Probyn

webIMG_1405

Photo: Galant Girl

Lexington4

Photo: Rach Martino

p 30 Easy Ways Brighten Up Your Drab Winter Wardrobe

Photo: Phianatomy

IMG_8826

Photo: Style & Glaze

DSC_9412

Photo: Mary Polka

how to layer for the winter 30 Easy Ways Brighten Up Your Drab Winter Wardrobe

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

DSC_0027

Photo: Fashionnes

dr8 30 Easy Ways Brighten Up Your Drab Winter Wardrobe

Photo: Fashion Secrets

15879563620 5c5339ee8b o 30 Easy Ways Brighten Up Your Drab Winter Wardrobe

Photo: Aibinas

840ffIMG_287921

Photo: Sonya Karamazova

popular polish fashion blogger

Photo: Modish You

IMG_4667-640x960

Photo: Noelle’s Favorite Things

cammy,cammy blog modowy,blog modowy z krakowa,blogerka krakow,żółty płaszcz z czym połączyć,żółty płaszcz,streetstyle newyork,jak się ubrać do pracy, jak sie ubrac na co dzien (5)

Photo: Cammy

static.squarespace

Photo: Holly Dolly Darling

15901589109 d7718682ab o 30 Easy Ways Brighten Up Your Drab Winter Wardrobe

Photo: My Blonde Gal

SONY DSC

Photo: Anoushka Probyn

16085167661 317671600f z 30 Easy Ways Brighten Up Your Drab Winter Wardrobe

Photo: Galant Girl

