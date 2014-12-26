30 Easy Ways Brighten Up Your Drab Winter Wardrobe

The cold winter months tend to zap us of any inspiration to wear bold, colorful pieces, and suddenly we find ourselves dressing in head-to-toe black, gray, and navy. And while all those shades certainly have their place, there is such thing as too much of a good thing.
From bright jackets, small pops of color in patterned scarves or even a pair of neon sneakers, adding some color into your wardrobe can literally brighten your day and shake up your cold-weather style.
We’ve gathered 30 of our favorite looks from bloggers that took their winter outfits to the next level just by adding strategic pops of color!
Photo: Queen of Jetlags
Photo: Cara Loren
Photo: Manonache
Photo: Me and My Bag
Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle
Photo: Lolita Mas
Photo: Tie Bow Tie
Photo: Mi Adventura Con La Moda
Photo: Mes Memos
Photo: The Girl From Panama
Photo: Marilyn’s Closet
Photo: Fashion Agony
Photo: Anoushka Probyn
Photo: Galant Girl
Photo: Rach Martino
Photo: Phianatomy
Photo: Style & Glaze
Photo: Mary Polka
Photo: To Vogue or Bust
Photo: Fashionnes
Photo: Fashion Secrets
Photo: Aibinas
Photo: Sonya Karamazova
Photo: Modish You
Photo: Noelle’s Favorite Things
Photo: Cammy
Photo: Holly Dolly Darling
Photo: My Blonde Gal
