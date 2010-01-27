How to Throw the Best Super Bowl Party on the Block

Football season is coming to a close, which means its Super Bowl time. Your man is probably already anticipating the big day with intense excitement while keeping his fingers crossed that his favorite team will be a participant (if said team hasnt already fallen out of the running). Meanwhile, youre just looking forward to the commercials and the halftime performance — but regardless, some major party planning is in order to make the day enjoyable for all.

Here are some tips on how to plan your perfect Super Bowl get-together:

1. Spreading the Word

Start planning early and spread the word. Theres always a plethora of invites every season, and youll want your party to be first on everybody’s priority lists. Sending e-vites are the best way to get started. Send a Save-The-Date first, informing your hopeful guests that you are indeed throwing a Super Bowl soiree. Then, send the actual e-vite with RSVP required as a follow-up reminder. This way, your invitees will get a second chance to make your party the party. Paperless Post, Facebook, or Google Evites are a great way to start.

2. Simple Foods and Snacks

Along with the territory of a Super Bowl party comes a lot of very hungry men. Youll want to be fully stocked with simple finger foods and snacks so that your guests can aimlessly pig out while mesmerized by the events of the game. Chips and dip or salsa, fruit and cheese plates, mini sandwiches with all the fixings, pigs in a blanket, mini cupcakes, pizza — you get the picture. Anything easily accessible, and bite-sized that wont make a mess is ideal. We recommend testing out some of GoodHouseKeeping.com’s fabulous finger food recipes like deviled eggs and chicken fingers.

3. Preparation

Youll want to be very prepared for this day, so think disposable. Hit up your local supermarket and grab the essentials — stock up on paper plates, napkins, knives, forks, spoons, garbage bags, and cups. Once the game gets going, your guests are likely to get a bit animated and rowdy, so think placement. Youll want to strategically place food trays, bowls, and garbage bags so that nothing can be broken, destroyed, or spilled on. We recommend relocating your china cabinet to the next room.

4. Opposing Teams

So its a Super Bowl party, which obviously means there are two opposing sides. This may or may not be a problem – but bank on there at least being some minor rivalry between die-hard football fans who mean business. We suggest color coordinating by sides (more details listed below in the dcor section). Include in your evite that guests should wear the color of the team theyre going for and have each side sit in their own section, kind of like the way the opposing fans sit across the field from one another. The distance between competitive fans will keep the fighting to a minimum — at least physically.

5. Comfortable Set-Up

Take a look at your space. Youll want to use the biggest room for your game viewing area and then compile all of your TVs so that there are multiple viewing angles. Move your furniture accordingly, add extra seating if necessary, and designate the suggested sides we mentioned earlier. Make sure to clear out any end tables or items that might get in the way of movement.

6. Full Bar

Now for the most important part: the booze. Definitely make sure to have no shortage of alcoholic beverages (think sports bar). We recommend getting a keg or two and buying several bottles of the standard types of alcohol along with several kinds of mixers. Designate an area for the mixed drinks and strategically place the kegs on each side of the room so the beer drinkers can fill up while sticking to their sides

7. Dcor

This is a football party, so theres really no need to get fancy. We suggest you decorate in celebration of the opposing teams. Go all out when buying your disposables plates and balloons. Get colored noisemakers, party hats, and confetti in both colors to celebrate the winner at the end of the game. Your guests will appreciate your enthusiasm.

8. Betting Pools/Spare Change

A typical game played in the spirit of the Super Bowl is a betting pool that die-hard fans always have fun with. Get a large transparent jar, a notebook to log votes and donations, and make sure to have plenty of spare change available to break bills.

9. Fun Alternatives

Lastly, for those tag-alongs who just came to appease their significant others, alternative activities are a must. Keep a couple of sets of playing cards on the kitchen table along with cups that suggest drinking games. If you want to be extra accommodating, set up an alternative room with a music party playlist or a football oriented movie and set up seating surrounding the perimeter of the room so theres a place for people to congregate and talk. Were sure your party will be a hit after following these tips — happy Super Bowl!

More News We Love:

Generationals: Band Talks About Living in New Orleans and What’s Next

How to Detox After a Big Party Weekend

Money Saving Tips: Inexpensive Ways to Spend Time with Friends