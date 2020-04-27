Sharron’s Height Explains Why He Made So Many Short Jokes on ‘Too Hot to Handle’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle season 1. Those who have watched Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle probs have a lot of questions, such as how tall is Sharron? Too Hot to Handle on Netflix premiered on April 17, and since then, the show has been viewed by hundreds of thousands of people who just want to know more about the contestants who can’t have sex with each other.

We’ve answered how much Francesca makes on Instagram before, but how tall is Sharron? And is he really that much shorter than his cast members based on the constant short jokes he makes? Too Hot to Handle follows a dozen or so singles as they find love on a tropical resort in Mexico. At the end, someone will win a $100,000. The twist is that they cannot kiss, have sex or masturbate otherwise their prize money goes down. In the end, Sharron Townsend, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, fell in love with Rhonda Paul, a 27-year-old from Atlanta. But the romance wasn’t easy. At the start of the season, Sharron would often joke about how difficult it was for him to compete with the other men because of how much shorter he is. So how tall is he?

Well, according to Reality Tid Bit, Sharron is 5 foot 9 inches, which is three inches taller than the average height of a man. Still, compared to dating show standards, Sharron is on the shorter side. For example, Sharron’s cast mate Kelz is 6 foot 6 inches, while his other costar Harry is 6 foot 4 inches. In the end, though, height didn’t seem to hinder Sharron on his journey for love. The self-proclaimed feminist found his “one” in Rhonda, and the two still seem to be going strong post-Too Hot to Handle. Glad it worked out for Sharron and Rhonda.