Every Time Kourtney Kardashian Was the Epitome of #ShortGirlProblems

At 5′0″, Kourtney Kardashian is by far the shortest of her sisters. (She’s almost a whole foot shorter than Kendall.) And so, as the Kardashian-Jenner’s resident pint-size family member, the reality star has had to come up with innovative ways to make her look taller in group selfies and on the red carpet. Sometimes they work out, and sometimes we know exactly what she’s doing.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 20 hilarious times that Kourtney was the epitome of #shortgirlproblems. She might be the eldest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but that doesn’t mean that she’ the biggest. (Remember when she dated a guy that was more than a foot taller than her?) There’s no shame in Kourtney’s height—we all have that one short friend. The Kardashian-Jenners might lead unattainable lives, but in the case of Kourtney’s height, she’s pretty relatable.