Every Time Kourtney Kardashian Was the Epitome of #ShortGirlProblems

At 5′0″, Kourtney Kardashian is by far the shortest of her sisters. (She’s almost a whole foot shorter than Kendall.) And so, as the Kardashian-Jenner’s resident pint-size family member, the reality star has had to come up with innovative ways to make her look taller in group selfies and on the red carpet. Sometimes they work out, and sometimes we know exactly what she’s doing.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up 20 hilarious times that Kourtney was the epitome of #shortgirlproblems. She might be the eldest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but that doesn’t mean that she’ the biggest. (Remember when she dated a guy that was more than a foot taller than her?) There’s no shame in Kourtney’s height—we all have that one short friend. The Kardashian-Jenners might lead unattainable lives, but in the case of Kourtney’s height, she’s pretty relatable.
Awkward couple's pictures, but make it fashion.
Sandwiched between two tall Jenners.
Who else struggles with taking selfies with your hella tall boyfriend?
Neck up. Chest out. That'll make you look taller, Kourt.
This is one wild optical illusion.
Almost didn't see you there, Kourt.
How nice of you to lean your head down, Kylie.
When your friend has to bend over to fix your outfit.
Kylie's heels aren't helping.
Nice try making yourself look shorter by crossing your legs, Kendall.
Younes with his head down almost makes him look like he's not two feet taller than Kourtney.
She's as tall as Khlo's shoulder.
They did the best they could on a red carpet.
If Tristan Thompson makes Kendall look short, Kourtney is pretty much microscopic.
They're not hiding the height difference on this one.
At least one of them has the idea to lean her head down.
Night on the town with her much taller baby sister.
