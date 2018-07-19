28 Times Kendall Jenner Was the Master of #TallGirlProblems

At 5’10”, Kendall Jenner is easily the tallest member of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies. (She’s nearly a foot taller than Kourtney!) But while the 22-year-old’s height probably comes in handy to reach high-up shelves or see over heads at concerts, a problem likely comes when she’s taking a group selfie with her sisters and she ends up looking practically Amazonian next to them.
Though the older Jenner sister squarely fits into the realm of skyscraper-tall supermodels, she likely wishes she was a smidge closer to her sisters’ heights—which is probably why she mastered #tallgirlproblems selfie habits like crouching her head down or opting for flats instead of heels. Still, it’s fun to look back at all the moments Ken was clearly in a higher altitude than her siblings. Click through for 28 times Kendall towered over her sisters.
A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.
And with that off-white stunner of a suit, Kendall truly stands out.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment.
Head down, girl. Head down.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Three words: Legs. For. Days.
Photo:
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment.
OK, but, the top of Kourtney's dress literally lines up with the start of Kendall's pants...
Photo:
Getty Images.
We see you, Khloé, rivaling Kendall's height (kinda).
Photo:
Getty Images.
Kourtney is literally surrounded by a sea of (and a towering) Kendalls RN.
Photo:
Getty Images.
Khlo, a venti latte and an Amazonian Kendall.
Photo:
Getty Images.
TBH, we thought Kourt was sitting for this one. But can you blame us?
Photo:
Getty Images.
The height difference is truly staggering.
Photo:
Getty Images.
If only Kylie stood in the middle to make this red carpet pic a bit more aesthetically pleasing.
Photo:
Getty Images.
Who knew mama Jenner was that tall?
Photo:
Getty Images.
Ah, the head tilt. How very considerate of you, Kendall.
Photo:
Getty Images.
Kendall rocking the slip-ons. Kim, you can thank her later.
Photo:
Getty Images.
Kris, why the hard hat, though?!
Photo:
Getty Images.
We'll take one of whatever TF Kendall's wearing, please and thank you.
Photo:
Getty Images.
They could not be more opposite right now.
Photo:
Getty Images.
The head tilt! Drink! (Oh wait, this isn't a drinking game? Well it should be.)
Photo:
Getty Images.
TMW when you have to get on your tippy toes ever-so-slightly just to read your sis' texts over her shoulder...
Photo:
Getty Images.
Like mother, not-so-much like daughter.
Photo:
Getty Images.
We spy with our little eye, another Kim-in-the-middle photo opp.
Photo:
Getty Images.
Kim is always photo-ready. Kourt and Kendall, keep up.
Photo:
Getty Images.
Girl, Kendall, you good? It's not that serious.
Photo:
Getty Images.