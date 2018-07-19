StyleCaster
28 Times Kendall Jenner Was the Master of #TallGirlProblems

28 Times Kendall Jenner Was the Master of #TallGirlProblems

How Tall Is Kendall Jenner
Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment.

At 5’10”, Kendall Jenner is easily the tallest member of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies. (She’s nearly a foot taller than Kourtney!) But while the 22-year-old’s height probably comes in handy to reach high-up shelves or see over heads at concerts, a problem likely comes when she’s taking a group selfie with her sisters and she ends up looking practically Amazonian next to them.

MORE: Kendall Jenner Wore an Ankle Purse, and We Have Some Questions

Though the older Jenner sister squarely fits into the realm of skyscraper-tall supermodels, she likely wishes she was a smidge closer to her sisters’ heights—which is probably why she mastered #tallgirlproblems selfie habits like crouching her head down or opting for flats instead of heels. Still, it’s fun to look back at all the moments Ken was clearly in a higher altitude than her siblings. Click through for 28 times Kendall towered over her sisters.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.

1 of 28
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kris Jenner, Kendall, Kylie & Kim May 2018

And with that off-white stunner of a suit, Kendall truly stands out.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian October 2017

Head down, girl. Head down.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian September 2017

Three words: Legs. For. Days.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kendall & Kourtney vacationing in Cannes, France in May 2017.

OK, but, the top of Kourtney's dress literally lines up with the start of Kendall's pants...

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Khloe, Kendall, Kourtney, Kim & Kylie at Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 show in NYC in February 2016

The top-knot isn't helping much, Kendall.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters |

We see you, Khloé, rivaling Kendall's height (kinda).

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kim, Kylie Jenner & Kendall in LA in July 2015

Even with those heels, Kylie just can't compete.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kendall & Kourtney in Los Angeles in April 2015

Kourtney is literally surrounded by a sea of (and a towering) Kendalls RN.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Khloé & Kendall in Los Angeles in April 2015

Khlo, a venti latte and an Amazonian Kendall.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kourtney & Kendall in Los Angeles in March 2015

TBH, we thought Kourt was sitting for this one. But can you blame us?

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kim & Kendall arriving at a hotel in NYC in February 2015

No competition.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kim & Kendall backstage at the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week in September 2014

The height difference is truly staggering.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kendall, Kim & Kylie arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards in LA in August 2014

If only Kylie stood in the middle to make this red carpet pic a bit more aesthetically pleasing.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kendall, Kim & Kris in Paris in September 2014

Who knew mama Jenner was that tall?

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kendall, Kim & Kylie arrive the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles in August 2014

Ah, the head tilt. How very considerate of you, Kendall.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kendall & Kim seen at LAX airport in Los Angeles in July 2014

Kendall rocking the slip-ons. Kim, you can thank her later.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kendall & Kim photographed in New York City in June 2014

Kris, why the hard hat, though?!

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kris, Kendall & Kourtney in NYC June 2014

We'll take one of whatever TF Kendall's wearing, please and thank you.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kourtney & Kendall leaving a hotel in Paris in May 2014

They could not be more opposite right now.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kendall & Kim seen in NYC in November 2013

The head tilt! Drink! (Oh wait, this isn't a drinking game? Well it should be.)

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kendall & Kylie in Las Vegas in December 2012

TMW when you have to get on your tippy toes ever-so-slightly just to read your sis' texts over her shoulder...

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kendall & Kris in Sydney, Australia in November 2012

Like mother, not-so-much like daughter.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, Kris & Kim in New York City in April 2012

A perfect 10 score for this pose line-up. Great job, ladies.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Khloé, Kylie, Kris, Kourtney, Kim & Kendall in August 2011

Aaaaand not so much for this one.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kylie, Kim & Kendall in April 2011

We spy with our little eye, another Kim-in-the-middle photo opp.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kylie, Kim, Kendall & Kourtney in Los Angeles in April 2011

The belts! Must be 2011.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kim, Kourtney & Kendall in Los Angeles in August 2010

Kim is always photo-ready. Kourt and Kendall, keep up.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Times Kendall Jenner Towered Over Her Sisters | Kendall & Kim August 2009

Girl, Kendall, you good? It's not that serious.

Photo: Getty Images.

