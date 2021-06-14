How Tall Is Katie Thurston? There’s a Reason Her ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Look Super Tall

If you’ve been watching season 17 of The Bachelorette, you may have asked yourself: How tall is Katie Thurston? If you found yourself wondering about Bachelorette Katie’s height, you’re not alone.

After the premiere of Katie’s Bachelorette season, many viewers took to Twitter to ask the internet if Katie was just short or if the men were simply super tall. “Okay is Katie short or are all of these guys TALL TALL? Either way, Sheeeeeeeesh,” tweeted user @alexzim. User @j3anmari33 tweeted, “Are all these men 7ft tall or is Katie really short.”

But before we talk about Katie’s height, let’s explain who she is for those who are new to Bachelor Nation. Katie, a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)

Katie filmed season 16 of The Bachelorette from the beginning of March to the end of April at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in New Mexico. Instead of Chris Harrison, her season was hosted by season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In her Bachelor bio for Matt’s season, Katie said that she wants a man who is as “daring and adventurous” as she is. “Katie knows exactly what she wants in a man and is done wasting her time on boys who won’t live up to her expectations,” her bio read. “She is a witty storyteller who says when she finds someone worth committing to, she is the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for. Katie is daring and adventurous.”

Her bio continued, “While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it. Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally. Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship. Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment … it’s all about creating the right vibe with Katie!”

From the dates so far this season, it looks like Katie is quite athletic. But how tall is Katie Thurston compared to her Bachelorette contestants? Read on for what we know about Katie’s height.

How tall is Katie Thurston from The Bachelorette?

So…how tall is Katie Thurston from The Bachelorette? Well, Katie’s exact height isn’t clear, but according to Heavy, Katie is between 5’4″ and 5’6″ tall. The average height of women in the United States, is 5’4″, according to the CDC, so Katie isn’t abnormally short nor tall. So why do her contestants look so tall?

Well, like most Bachelorette seasons, Katie’s cast of suitors is filled with professional and college athletes, who are naturally very tall. Andrew S., a professional football player for the Vienna Vikings in Austria, is 6’1″, according to his college football profile at Winona State University. Thomas, who played basketball for the University of San Diego, is 6’6″, according to his college basketball profile. Mike, a former Minor League Baseball player who also played college basketball, is 6’3″, according to his college basketball profile on Point Loma Nazarene University. Landon Goesling, who played college basketball at the University of Houston, is 6’0″, according to his college basketball profile. Conor C., who played baseball at Oklahoma State University, is 6’3″, according to his athlete profile.

Even Katie’s former Bachelorette, Matt James, who played college football for Wake Forest University, is 6′5″. Katie is also around the same height as her Bachelorette hosts: season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. Kaitlyn is 5’4″, while Tayshia is 5’5″. So while Katie isn’t the shortest Bachelorette ever, it looks like she just has a lot of really tall contestants.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

