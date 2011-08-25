How to Survive Your Early 20s: Tips by Anne Hathaway

You know when you hear people say things like, “These are the best years of your life!” or “Enjoy these times because you never get them back”?

Whenever I hear these common aphorisms, I think to myself—THANK GOD!!You couldn’t pay me to go back in time. However, the idea thatEVERYONE is enjoying his or her early 20s is generally accepted and perpetuated by society.

Youth and beauty are king, not to mention fleeting, so the pressure is ON. This pressure becomes compounded by the sense that everyone else is having thetime of their lives! Your friends are constantly tweeting picsup in da club, checking in viaFoursquare at the loungedu jour and boasting of late night shenanigans onFacebook. (P.S. youth is no excuse for this. Pleaseread.) Suddenly you come down with a nasty case of FOMO (fear of missing out).

When/if this happens remember: perception is reality. No one endures their 20s without suffering at least one major break-up, surviving off $20 for weeks on end and having at least three nightmare gigs before they get their dream job. We’re all just little squirrels trying to get a nut—often fighting over that same nut. OK, I’ll let that one go.

The good news is: this passes. The moments that seem catastrophic now will honestly be laughable in a few months. And it’s important to remember that those feelings of awkwardness and insecurity afflict EVERYONE, even stars like Anne Hathaway.

I recently watched an interview with Anneon Chelsea Lately. Yes, I get life lessons fromChelsea Handler. Judge all you want! She is brilliant, side-splittingly funny and obviously has been through it all.

Last week she and Anne got on the topic of aging while discussing Anne’s new movieOne Day. Anne, who is always the first to admit herascent to grace was not an easy one, shared some wise words:

“A lot of what aging has been for me…has been about finding confidence. And a lot of being confident is just slowing down, being still…thinking before you speak.”

Anne also recommends you readOne Day byDavid Nicolls and no doubt see the movie. Chelsea recommends you hit the bottle to dull the pain. I recommend all. Watch the hysterical interview below.