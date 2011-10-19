StyleCaster
How To: Style Your Skinny Belt

How To: Style Your Skinny Belt

Jessica Rubin
We’re loving that this fall is all about the accessories. Getting ready in the morning has never been so easy — just a simple black dress and an amazing pair of shoes and you’re good to go! Jewelry, purses and shoes are a fashionista’s go-to-staples, but many equally important accessories get overlooked.

Ladies and gentlemen, we offer you the skinny belt. Belts can change the shape of a silhouette, add color to a basic ensemble, or highlight the fit of certain pieces. We love to pair a skinny belt with a long dress to give it some definition or throw one over a shorter piece to make it less sexy and more fashion-forward. But the fun doesn’t stop there: add a skinny belt to a tunic or a high-waisted skirt to create an interesting look with some sartorial flare.

Click through the slideshow to peek at four of our favorite ways to wear the skinny belt. Which look is your favorite?

Midi Skirt With Pleat Waistband, $55.87, at ASOS

Maison Boinet Burgandy Leather Skinny Belt, $48, at Intermix

Sullivan Platform Moccassins, $124, at Topshop

Waisted Dress With Pleat Skirt, $38.41, at ASOS

Skinny Belt With Bow, $19.99, at J. Crew

Belgian Loafer in Toffee Suede, $185, at Rebecca Minkoff

BCBG Maxazria Henley Tunic Blouse, $69.97, at Nordstrom

Madewell Animal Belt, $55, at Shopbop

'Natallee' Boot, $189.95, at Steve Madden

LA Fine Long Sleeve Maxi, $88, at Boutique To You

Blue Bones Vintage Embroidered Belt, $20, at Need Supply Co.

Dolve Vita Paloma Wedge Boot, $108, at Nasty Gal

