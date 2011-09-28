How To: Style Your Own Sweet Rosh Hashanah Outfit

Well, Rosh Hashanah is just a sundown away and here in the fashion world the prospective temple outfits have everyone in a pre-holiday flutter. Yes, it’s temple and yes, it’s a religious holiday. But it’s always about the clothes.

We’ve put together three different temple-appropriate looks to help inspire you synagogue-going fashionistas. Remember, it’s not Fashion Week so don’t overdo it. Save your leopard print for the weekend and instead focus on demure patterns and fun color blocking. Keep your feet happy with heels but maybe leave your Litas and other pole dancing-esque platforms at home.

For those of you not celebrating tomorrow, support your Jewish counterparts and dress-up for the occasion anyway! It’s always fun to play the part, even if you won’t be dozing off to the sounds of some serious Hebrew tomorrow morning. Click through and let us know which ensemble is your favorite.

Happy New Year!