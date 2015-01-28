How Street Style Stars Are Wearing Felt Hats This Winter

Right now on the streets of haute couture week felt hats are popping up on the most stylish showgoers. From boaters to fedoras, felt toppers in black, tan, burgundy and bottle green are adding a cool girl flavor to even the most pared-back outfits.

Fashion bloggers are getting in on the trend too now too, styling theirs with fringed, bohemian ensembles, or adding extra texture to leather pants and simple sweaters. So, if you’re looking for fresh ways to wear your felt hat this season, click through the slideshow to see how fashion’s most stylish women are wearing them now!