How the Solar Eclipse of October 2022 Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign & Bring Them Closer to Their Destiny

Scorpio season has never been for the faint of heart. The intense vibration of this fixed water sign generates an all-encompassing wave of emotions filled with high highs and low lows. If you’re wondering how the solar eclipse in Scorpio will affect your zodiac sign, it’s important to remember that there are no compromises with this transformative zodiac sign. In Scorpio’s eyes, it either is or isn’t. Let go of your hesitations and your indecisions, because the cataclysmic impact of an eclipse always catapults you toward your future.

Eclipse season is a short window of time that always leads to immense change and it takes place every six months. Activating the North and South Node of Destiny, an eclipse always speeds you up toward your ultimate fate. And while there are two types of eclipses that work in tandem—solar and lunar—they are known for removing what may be obstructing your intended path and forcing you to move in the direction of your destiny. As one celestial body enters the shadow of another, it always shines a light on truths that have been lingering in the dark. And because this upcoming solar eclipse takes place in Scorpio, that sentiment is being emphasized all the more.

The North Node is currently in Taurus, where symbolizes the direction that we, as a collective, are headed toward. That means the South Node is in Scorpio, which represents the energy is we’re being challenged to release. And because the Taurus-Scorpio axis captures themes of ownership and exchange, as well as giving and receiving, you’re gaining a better understanding of where to draw your boundaries. All of us struggle with fear, obsession, jealousy and attachment at some point, and during this solar eclipse, you’re being challenged to overcome at least one of them.

Solar eclipses always take place instead of a new moon, which always marks the beginning of the 28-day lunar cycle. However, eclipse is not like your typical 28-day lunar cycle, as it’s not an ideal time for manifestation rituals and intention setting. Because eclipse season happens in the realm of the Lunar Nodes, it means the universe is taking over the wheel and all we can do is accept that destiny is about to unfold.

Letting go of what you’ve outgrown becomes even more important when the South Node is involved, as it’s equivalent to a supermassive black hole. Eclipses are a direct strike to the sun & moon’s light which destroys their divine luminosity. However, it is only through destruction that creation is possible! These celestial events are notorious for opening portals of change, which means the upcoming solar eclipse will unveil what needs to be “eclipsed” out of our lives, regardless of whether we feel ready to move forward.

Because eclipses come in pairs, the lunar eclipse in Taurus will be a follow-up to this month’s solar eclipse, taking place on November 8. This will be an energetic extension of the eclipses that took place back in April and May 2022.

The partial solar eclipse in Scorpio takes place on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET at exactly 2 degrees, guiding you to explore the unknown and befriend the fears we’ve chosen to repress. It’s not easy to do what scares you the most, but looking fear right in the eye can also be wildly empowering. An eclipse doesn’t have to be a traumatic experience. In fact, it could lead to something as simple as learning how to trust and letting go of doubt. Some of you could feel compelled to embrace deep introspection and come away from it prepared to break away from a toxic habit that brings out the worst in you. Something powerful is being illuminated and you’re getting to the root of the problem.

Sitting alongside Venus in Scorpio—where the planet of love, relationships and values isn’t feeling her best—there could be some Venusian attachments (i.e. overindulgence, insecurity, jealousy, possessiveness) that need to be purged. Revelations regarding our personal and professional partnerships could also come up for review, so don’t shy away from confronting the shadow side of your social connections. The same goes for your relationship with money and your sense of self-worth. Remember, there’s no such thing as perfect, so don’t be afraid to look in the mirror.

Hint: check which astrological houses occupy the Taurus-Scorpio axis on your birth chart, and think back to what was going on in your life during April 2022 and November 2021 for more reference on how your own eclipse story has evolved. Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How the Solar Eclipse Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Aries

You’re being challenged to confront the shadow side of your intimate unions and money-related investments, Aries. What have you unconsciously become dependent on? And where does this fear of loss and/or betrayal really stem from? This could, of course, be the other way around in the sense that you may shy away from asking for help, perhaps for the sake of pride. Some of you may be avoiding the responsibility of paying off your debts—emotional or financial—or simply fear the idea thought of letting down your guard and letting someone in. You don’t want to bite off more than you can chew. Have no fear; whatever’s weighing on your spiritual growth is being eclipsed from your world.

Taurus

The emotional dynamic of your committed partnerships is shifting dramatically under the gaze of this solar eclipse, especially if you’ve have been repressing your desires for the sake of holding onto a toxic connection. Your planetary ruler, Venus, is also in her sign of “exile,” which means there is greater emphasis on what is being projected and absorbed within the relationship, namely when it comes to finances, values and an overall sense of self-worth. Others of you could have a revelation about the person you are outside of this relationship, which may not coincide with the person you’re pretending to be when you’re within the confines of your union. It’s time to approach your connections with honesty and authenticity.

Gemini

You’re being called to set firm boundaries in your day-to-day life. Maybe this looks as simple as taking more time off, while this eclipse could also encourage you to really hunker down on your productivity and place more value on your resorting your priorities. Emotional themes surrounding your health habits and daily devotions are being brought to the forefront of this solar eclipse. More importantly, if there are fears surrounding these mundane routines, perhaps even expectations you’ve unconsciously set for yourself, it’s important to reflect on how this could be affecting your mental, physical and spiritual health. Overworking yourself can lead to burn out, so make sure you’re prioritizing self-care.

Cancer

Passions are running high (and your self-esteem is no exception, Cancer). If you find yourself seeking more validation from others than usual, this eclipse is forcing you to rethink the way you’re making other people’s opinions of you responsible for your happiness. During this eclipse, you are being called to confront the way you act on your desires and lean on certain vices in order to feel whole. It’s also forcing you to reconnect with the unique talents you’ve been ignoring. This eclipse could also lead to powerful revelations regarding a romantic affair or perhaps a passion project you’ve been secretly entertaining. News surrounding fertility and/or conception is also likely to arrive. Check-in with yourself.

Leo

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance requires confidence and courage, but despite what may be “lacking” in your personal life at this time, this solar eclipse is here to replenish your sacred space and replant your emotional roots. You will, however, have no choice but to do the work! If your personal life hasn’t exactly been cozy, it’s time to redirect your efforts. Your perception of home and family are also coming up for review, but only to help you rise above the burdens of your early childhood foundations. This could go as far as reconnecting with your ancestral lineage, as a way to partake in your own journey of self-discovery. Relationship attachments based on finances could also be of prominence.

Virgo

You’re often celebrated for your powers of observation and analysis, but there’s a fine line between being fond of the details and being strategic to the point of exerting too much control. Others you may be naturally reluctant to speak your truth and/or inquire about your intellectual curiosities. Joining forces with Venus, this solar eclipse will feel like a powerful reset, allowing you to purge and release outdated mindsets and shadowy blockages that have been inhibiting you from your personal development. The same goes for those of you who have been struggling with sibling relationships, as your bond is about to reach a full circle moment. There is a spotlight on your immediate environment, but the truths being revealed to you are helping you take your power back.

Libra

The lower vibration of your sensual comforts and overall sense of security is being brought to focus under this solar eclipse. You are being challenged to surrender the fears, attachments and financial habits that have been hindering your ability to reach a higher level of self-confidence. Have you been harboring a scarcity mindset? Have you been overindulging after denying yourself for too long? And while sitting together with Venus (the ruler of your second house) there is an opportunity for you to unveil some of the talents, skills and unique abilities you’ve been consciously and/or unconsciously repressing under the gaze of this eclipse. Your perception of value and abundance is regenerating. It’s time to reconnect with your inner stability.

Scorpio

Your new era is loading, Scorpio! When looking back at the lunar eclipse in your sign that took place in May, how has your personal life evolved since? What truths have you confronted within yourself? Solar eclipses usher in powerful new beginnings, and this spiritual reset is getting to the root of what needs to be purged, and released. Conjunct Venus, the dynamic of your relationships will be no exception, as you are being called to confront the higher and lower frequencies you’ve absorbed along the way. Are you relating to those around you in an authentic way? The dark side of your identity is being magnified, but this is all the more reason to show up for yourself in the process.

Sagittarius

Healing takes time, so no need to put a timer on it. You’re on the precipice of a spiritual breakthrough, and this solar eclipse will lead the way. This is especially significant for those of you who have been careless with your emotional and spiritual well being, or perhaps feeling stuck in a repetitive cycle of self-sabotage. While sitting alongside Venus, you’re not only confronting what could be a lack of self-love, but also recognizing the shadowy attributes of your relationships. Fears and toxicity may not be obvious at first, but the way you feel after spending time with someone speaks volumes.

Capricorn

What are you like when surrounded by friends, colleagues and social peers? Do you feel energized or depleted afterward? The dynamic of your friendships, future visions and sense of belonging in the world is in the midst of a powerful transformation, as you are being called to purge the shadowy ideologies and social superficialities that have been blocking you from fulfilling your soul mission. New developments in your extended community, and prominent collaborations are likely, but there’s something you need to make peace with first.

Aquarius

There’s a major reset happening in your 10th house of authority, career and reputation in the world, specifically when it comes to your fears and/or unconscious desire to remain in control. All in all, this solar eclipse is challenging you to confront the karmic patterns and traditions passed down to you by a parental figure, while others of you take this time to reflect on the “image” you’ve been consciously or unconsciously portraying to the rest of the world. The same goes for those of you who have felt burdened by the expectations placed upon you, which then led to you shying away from your soul’s true calling. Where do your ambitions truly stem from?

Pisces

What’s *really* stopping you from crossing the pond, and exploring your horizons? Cathartic and illuminating, this solar eclipse is here to set you free from the world views and belief systems that’ve been unconsciously blocking your soul path. Conjunct Venus, this could also include your relationship with spirituality, as well as your higher self. New topics of interest and career goals are also likely in the next six months, but recognizing that this is your individual journey to self-discovery is key. It also depends on how willing you are to venture into the unknown. Don’t undermine your desire for adventure.

