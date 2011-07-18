How To Shine At A Wedding (Without Making The Bride Cry)

Last weekend I found myself in a familiar situation. I had managed to find one of the only seats in the room (one of my more special skills) and was carefully dissecting the day so far with a good friend while working my way through a selection of canaps and copious amounts of champagne. So where was I? Where most people between the ages of 27 to 35 will find themselves on a weekend or two this summer: I was at a wedding.

Weddings have become somewhat of a specialty of mine of late; at the age of 30 I have attended an eye-watering total of 20 and one thing that I have discovered is that wedding attendance takes a certain amount of skill.

You must be prepared for plenty of small talk, the swift introduction to dinner table seating partners and, as my dear friend and I realized on Saturday, you have also got to be able to nail the art of outfit recycling. Seeing as most wedding pictures make their way onto one social networking site or another, spotting people’s doubling-up of ensembles has become like a game of name and shame.

Luckily help is at hand: just follow a few of my handy steps and you’ll the most stylish guest at any wedding!