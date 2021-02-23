Shailene Woodley Reveals the Surprising Someone Who Convinced Her to Date Aaron Rodgers

Since news of their relationship broke, fans have been curious to know how Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers met before their surprise engagement. After weeks of rumors, the Big Little Lies actress confirmed her engagement to the Green Bay Packers quarterback in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 22.

“So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,” she said. “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl…‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it.”

The Secret Life of an American Teenager alum went on to reveal that it was her dog who convinced her to date the NFL player. “When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, ‘If you don’t date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I’m able to run with him,’” she said.

Woodley also told host Jimmy Fallon that she still hasn’t gone to one of Rodgers’ football games due to the current health crisis. “We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports,” she said. “It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”

As for how Woodley and Rogers met, fans speculate that actress Jodie Foster set them up. The speculation started after Rodgers thanked Foster in a speech at an NFL Awards ceremony on February 6, where he also confirmed his engagement. In the speech, Rodgers shouted out his “off the field supporters,” including Foster. Fans, who were confused at Foster’s mention, soon discovered that the Oscar winner stars with Woodley in the movie The Mauritanian, which premiered on February 12.

Foster, for her part, hasn’t denied or confirmed that she introduced Woodley and Rodgers to each other. “He just knows I’m his biggest fan,” she said during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February. “You see, he said ‘my team,’ even though he said ‘off the field.’ That makes me a Green Bay Packer. People keep saying to me, ‘No, Jodie, that does not mean you’re part of the team.’ But it does mean I’m part of the team.”