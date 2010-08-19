How To Score A Date Off Facebook And Twitter Without Seeming Creepy

I don’t think you need to be told that social media is the new hot thing. People are tweeting more than they’re texting. Instead of exchanging phone numbers, people often exchange Facebook and Twitter info. It’s super common to be Facebook and Twitter “friends” before you’re actually friends, or have even met face to face for that matter.

I don’t know about you but I’ve seen some pretty great looking guys on Facebook and Twitter. They’re friends of friends, and I’m not going to lie, I’d love to meet half of them. My Matchmaker mom emails guys off Facebook and she’s a professional, so you should too! If you see a cute guy online, don’t be scared. It’s easier to type up a cute message accompanied by your most flattering pic than approaching a rando in a bar.

Follow these social media rules and you’ll have a date with him in no time. Just remember, you don’t want to come on too strong, so be choosy with your words. Nothing scares a guy off more than a stalker.

Lets Facebook Stalk

Every guy loves a girl with wit and humor, so if you see a random person on Facebook that catches your fancy, send him a fun message. To ensure that you dont come off as a creeper, see if you have any mutual friends in common. If you do, start off the message by putting the mutual friend’s name in the subject line. Steer clear of referencing their photo albums or the fact that they’re friends with their ex on FB. Keep it short and sweet. As long as you start off with humor, youre bound to veer more towards likeable than FB freak.

Even better, if you spot a cute guy on one of your girlfriend’s friend listings, ask her casually for a little background and if she might be willing to make an intro. Or have her set up a more discrete meeting with a group of friends so that it doesn’t come off as so planned out. That way you’ll get a background check and a new date all in one.

Twitter Me Silly

I personally think Twitter is a little less creepy than Facebook. Sometimes Ill tweet that Im at a certain place, and if another person is there too, theyll send me a tweet. With Twitter, its more socially acceptable to veer towards stalker, although I wouldn’t recommend making that your goal.

If you see someone on Twitter that you think youre attracted to, go for it. Dont hold back. Send them a direct message and be honest. Someone sent me one this morning, and I think Im going to go out with him. What do I have to lose? Absolutely nothing! And neither do you. The best part is you only have 140 characters to get your point across. Theres no room for babbling. So, keep your message short and sweet. I think that Hey, how about a cocktail sometime? is a perfect way to ask someone out.

So, take advantage of social media and get yourself a date. The worst that can happen is the person says no. Happy Dating!

Carly Spindel is a writer and hopeless romantic. She is a world traveler who has lived in Paris and London. She resides in New York and is always on the go. She can usually be found at her favorite caf enjoying chocolate mousse while people watching, which is one of her favorite hobbies. Carly spends the rest of her time focusing on her five dearest past times: traveling, learning about different cultures, shopping, reading, and of course looking for Mr. Right.