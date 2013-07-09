How Rich Are They Really? Deconstructing Gisele Bündchen’s Huge Net Worth

32-year-old Brazilian bombshell Gisele Bündchen has been in the modeling business since 1993, and her big break at New York Fashion Week came in 1996. Since then, it’s only been up for her. Her massive success multiplied after she married New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady back in February 2009. Not only did they become one of the most attractive unions ever, they became one of the richest.

Read on for all the details on her outrageous fortune!

Estimated Net Worth: Bündchen’s estimated net worth is $270 million. Although it is next to impossible to know the exact figure, this estimate is based on her annual salary, known real estate portfolio, and other public assets.

Salary: This year, she made $42 million. From May 2011 to May 2012, she made $45 million. Her earnings were down because of fewer endorsements this year, even though she fronted Chanel, H&M, and David Yurman campaigns. Not surprisingly, she’s nabbed the top spot on Forbes’ Highest Paid Model List for years now.

Endorsement Deals: Bündchen’s fronted numerous fashion campaigns over the years from Louis Vuitton to Christian Dior to Versace to David Yurman. Her 2000 contract with Victoria’s Secret was valued at $25 million, and was record-breaking at the time. One of her most lucrative endorsements was for her flip-flop line, Ipanema, which brought in over $200 million, thanks to selling more than 250 million pairs. Part of Bündchen’s genius is that she often invests in the products she endorses, allowing for big returns. The brands she works with are all hand-picked, and she rarely makes a bad choice. In fact, in 2007, Forbes noted that the stock index of brands affiliated with Bündchen was up 15 percent between May and June, a month when the Dow was merely up 8.2 percent. By the end of the year, companies she worked with were up 29 percent while the Dow only rose 6 percent. Clearly, she’s a good investment as well.

Real Estate: In her bachelorette days, Bündchen resided in a triplex penthouse at West 11th Street in New York City, which she unsuccessfully tried to sell for $10.9 million back in 2009. It ultimately sold for $4.4 million that same year. Brady and Bündchen’s main home these days is located in Brentwood, Los Angeles. While they initially purchased the property for $11 million, they spent an estimated $9 million on renovations. When Brady is in the midst of the football season, the couple used to reside in a lavish Back Bay penthouse (one of Boston’s premiere neighborhoods) but they sold it back in 2012 for $9.2 million. While it was rumored that they snapped up a major property in Brookline (nearby the city) earlier this year—it has never officially been confirmed. And while few details are known about it, Bündchen reportedly owns a villa in Costa Rica, and numerous homes in her native Brazil.

Charitable Donations: More than just a pretty face, Bündchen has contributed to many charitable organizations. Following the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, she donated a check of $1 million to the Japanese Red Cross. She also led a diamond auction in 2008, where she sold some of her pricey baubles for charity, including a 6-carat diamond ring valued between $120,000 and $150,000. After a tragic earthquake struck Haiti, she donated $1.5 million. This is merely a sampling, in case you were worried that she isn’t a good person.