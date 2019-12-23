Rachel Bilson & Bill Hader Are Maybe Dating & They Met in the Wildest Way

By now, you’ve probably heard that Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader are (maybe) dating. But how did Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader meet? And when in the heck did they start dating? The OC alum and the Saturday Night Live cast member’s relationship seemed to come out of left field, but they actually met in a wild way.

Bilson, 38, and Hader, 41, starred in the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List. Sounds cute, right? Well, here’s where it becomes complicated. The To Do List was directed by Hader’s then-wife, Maggie Carey, whom he split from in 2017 after three years of marriage. The couple shares three daughters: Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5. Bilson, for her part, also separated from then-husband Hayden Christensen in 2017. The two are parents to 5-year-old daughter Briar Rose.

ICYMI, the Hart of Dixie alum and the Barry actor were seen on a coffee date at Starbucks in his hometown in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Dec. 21. According to TMZ, the two held hands were accompanied by Hader’s family members. The meet-up comes a month after Bilson and Hader were spotted on a date in Los Angeles.

The rumors also come a couple weeks after Bilson shut down rumors that she’s dating former Bachelor Nick Viall. “We’re just friends,” Bilson told Us Weekly in December. “He’s a really nice guy.” Fans speculated that the two were an item after Bilson guested on his podcast, The Viall Files, and they exchanged flirty comments with each other on social media.

While on The Viall Files in July, Bilson told the Bachelorette alum that she hasn’t introduced any of her dates to her daughter since her split from Christensen. “She has not met anyone as of yet and it would have to be someone I know I’m going to be with,” she said. “It would have to be a very serious relationship.”

No word yet if Hader fits that bill, but we approve of this couple regardless.