Peter Just Revealed How He Started Dating Kelley Again After His ‘Bachelor’ Breakup With Madison

Bachelor Nation, we finally have our answer on how Peter and Kelley dated again after his Bachelor 2020 breakup with Madison. In a recent Cameo for a 16-year-old fan’s birthday, Peter explained how he and Kelley reconnected after he sent her home in the final five on the 24th season of The Bachelor and went on to choose both Madison and Hannah Ann as his winners.

In the video, Peter hinted that The Bachelor format didn’t work for his relationship with Kelley, which is why he eliminated her before Hometown Dates. However, after he broke up with Madison and reconnected with Kelley, he realizes that their relationship had the opportunity to thrive in the outside world without producers and cameras.

“You guys want some inside scoop here on why I ultimately picked Kelley? All right, here’s what I can do,” he said. “To be completely honest, I think just the nature of the show definitely works and I’ve said that since day one. I still believe it works, but I think specifically for the type of relationship between, you know, Kelley and myself just wasn’t the most organic type of situation for us if it was going to actually work. And that’s OK, that’s totally OK because each relationship is different.”

Peter also recalled a conversation he had with Hannah Brown on a date on season 15 of The Bachelorette, where he told his ex about a Spanish saying his grandmother would often share with him. He noted that this saying has continued to “ring true” throughout his time in Bachelor Nation. “No matter what happens, let the waters run. That’s essentially what it says in Spanish,” he said. “What’s meant for you [and] what’s yours will always be yours, and nothing can ever change that. So obviously we’ll see what the future holds for Kelley and I, but I think it’s a beautiful story, definitely a beautiful love story of what’s yours is yours and it will always come back to you, no matter what.”

Peter continued, “That’s kind of always been our relationship. We’ve kept coming back in each other’s lives. So the way I look at it, [it’s] definitely an unorthodox way [of finding love] but [it] definitely worked in the end.”

To refresh your memory, Peter met Kelley at a hotel a couple months before his season of The Bachelor started filming. Though she was a frontrunner in the first few episodes, Kelley was sent home in the final five. Peter went on to propose to Hannah Ann but ended his engagement because of his feelings for Madison, who sent herself home in the final two. Madison and Peter reconnected on the “After the Final Rose” episode, but announced their breakup a few days later.

A couple weeks later, Peter was photographed with Kelley in Chicago. They also posted several TikToks with each other before confirming that they’re in a relationship post-Bachelor. Those who have read Reality Steve’s spoilers shouldn’t be surprised at Kelley and Peter’s relationship. The site reported that Peter and Kelley dated for a short time in between his breakup with Hannah Ann and his reunion with Madison.

Reality Steve also hinted that Peter didn’t know who he was going to choose in the finale and was deciding between “several women” (hence why Chris Harrison kept reiterating that not even Peter knew how his season would end.) That also explains why Kelley wasn’t on the “Women Tell All” episode (because her love story with Peter wasn’t over) and why Chris made it a point to show her at the finale. At the end of the season, though, Peter chose Madison. But that’s OK, as it seems like Kelley and Pilot Pete have found their way back together regardless.

