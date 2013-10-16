New Study Looks At The Differences Between Men and Women’s Email Habits

E-mail is a major part of pretty much everyone’s life. Whether it’s a tool used for work or for pleasure—or even just to take care of things like paying the bills—we’re willing to bet the majority of humans living in modern times are heavily reliant upon this particular form of communication. And the first major study to ever look into how people communicate over e-mail has revealed something very interesting.

The National Research Council for Canada’s Institute for Information Technology pored over 32,045 employee emails to analyze the “emotional temperature” of the correspondences. What they found: the men studied tended to send e-mails that had a tone of fearfulness when they communicated to other men, while women’s e-mails tended to contain an underlying sadness and distrust when speaking to other females. Additionally, men received more e-mails with words that implied trust, while women received more containing words that expressed joy.

It’s interesting to note that men communicate to other men with a tone of fearfulness, while women communicate to other women with a sense of distrust. Also of note: when men e-mail women, the study describes the tone as “anticipatory.”

No surprise there—men e-mail us expecting things! Head to Fast Company to read the rest of the fascinating study, including pretty charts.