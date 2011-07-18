How Our Favorite ’90s Nickelodeon Styles Are So Right Now

As we drift further away from the fun and innocence of ’90s fashion and television and head deeper into the less-defined 2000s, I hurt for the decade of over-my-eight-year-old head cartoons and quirky sitcoms. To curb that pain, I’m revisiting grunge in my sartorial choices and wearing boots in the summer, oversized tees and men’s tops and cardigans that swallow my small frame. When I’m surfing the net, I can’t help but to search for photos of Marc Jacobs’ infamous Perry Ellis show from 1992, and of course, watch all of the best sitcom and cartoon clips on Youtube.

If you’re like me and miss the days of watching Rocko’s Modern Life after school or All That on a Friday night, you’re in luck! Nickelodeon is bringing all the joys of our big box television childhood to our Plasma-enhanced flat screen adulthood: Starting Monday, July 25 at Midnight each night, all of our favorite sitcoms and cartoons that aired on Nickelodeon throughout the ’90s will be resurrected for some late night reminiscing and laughs on TeenNick.

In honor of this wonderful news, I chose my favorite sitcoms that exhibit the ’90s like Lady Gaga’s outfits exhibit a sign of the times. Peep the slideshow above for a refresher course in all your favorite shows, and watch Nickelodeon’s promo to get excited for next week’s revival of the best shows starting at midnight on TeenNick! Oh, and please excuse the blur in some of the photos, after all, they are vintage.