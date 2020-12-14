Selena Quintanilla Would’ve Been This Age in 2020 & Here’s How Her Family Celebrated Her This Year

After the release of Selena: The Series on Netflix, fans have been curious to know how old Selena Quintanilla would be now in 2020.

As fans know, Selena died on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi, Texas, after she was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldivar, her friend and the former president of her fan club and the manger of her boutiques, Selena Etc. After Selena’s death, Saldivar was sentenced to life in prison with possible parole after 30 years. Since her death, Selena’s legacy has lived on. Two weeks after she was killed George W. Bush, who was the governor of Texas at the time, declared Selena’s birthday Selena Day. In 1995, Selena’s family also released a posthumous crossover album, Dreaming of You, which reached number one on the Billboard 200.

There have also been several docuseries and biopics made about Selena’s life and career after her death. One of the first was 1997’s Selena, which tarred Jennifer Lopez as the Queen of Tejano music. In December, Netflix released a two-part series, titled Selena: The Series, which stars Christian Serrato as Selena and follows the singer’s rise to fame. The first part of the series premiered on December 4, 2020, with the second part due in 2021.

It’s been more than 20 years after Selena’s death. So how old would Selena Quintanilla be now in 2020? Selena was born on April 16, 1971, in Lake Jackson, Texas. She was killed 16 days before her 24 birthday, which means that Selena would be 49 years old in 2020.

On the 25th anniversary of her death on March 31, 2020, Selena’s older sister, Suzette Quintanilla, took to her Instagram with an emotional post in honor of her late sibling. “To a beautiful person who lives on…⁣Miss you sister with all my ❤️. 𝗪𝐄 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐒 𝐘𝐎𝐔!⁣ 💜#SELENA25💜,” she captioned a post of a white flower with the words: “Selena 25th anniversary.”

AB Quintanilla, Selena’s older brother, also took to his Instagram on March 31 with a post dedicated to his late youngest sister. “Many of you have learned of ; ‘SELENA’ through her music, videos, or the movie.I first met her when I was 8 yrs.old,” he wrote. “I remember that day like it was yesterday as I waited anxiously outside of our home telling all my neighborhood friends that I had a new baby sister coming home…the rest is history not the kind the family expected or wanted but we have to deal with on a day to day basis…The world 25yrs.ago lost a Superstar…25yrs. ago my parents lost their baby girl and Suzette and I lost our baby Sister…Today is just another day missing ‘SELENA’💜💜💜💜💜.”

As for Selena’s husband, Chris Perez, the musician also took to his Instagram on the anniversary of his late wife’s death with a picture of him and his mom in a Selena T-shirt.

In an interview with StyleCaster in December, Noemí González, who plays Suzette in Selena: Series, talked about how the show displays the impact Selena’s family had on her career. “When you mention Selena, there is no Selena without mentioning her family. That was the kind of person she was,” she said. “She was a family-oriented person, and it mattered to her that they all came up and came up together. That is what’s tied to her story. I’m thankful I represent that and represent a supportive sister and a family that is so united and supportive to make sure that they gave the utmost support to the star that Selena became and the legacy we’re talking about today.”

