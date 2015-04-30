This Site Will Guess Your Age Based on Your Photo

Can you really guess how old someone is by their photo? This new (free!) website by Microsoft seems to think so. The strangely addictive site, How-Old.net asks users to upload a photo of themselves–or someone else–and then it will guess how old the person in the photo is. Dangerous game, right?

We’ve been obsessively trying it out at the StyleCaster office this afternoon with varying levels of success: How-Old aged me by six years, while cutting half a decade off other editors’ ages.

To really put the site to the test we plugged in photos of four celebrities to see what came back. Here are the results.

Kim Kardashian

How-Old.net Age: 33

Real Age: 34

Taylor Swift

How-Old.net Age: 26

Real Age: 25

Rihanna

How-Old.net Age: 20

Real Age: 27

Kris Jenner

How-Old.Net Age: 45

Real Age: 59

What age did you get using the website? Was it accurate? Weigh in below in the comments.