How Often You Should Wash Every Single Item In Your Closet

Most people fall in one of two camps when it comes to washing their clothes: those who are compulsive about it, and wash every item every time after they’ve worn it, and on the other side of the spectrum, those who can’t remember the last time they ran their favorite pair of blue jeans through the wash.

Here, our handy cheat sheet for how much you should be washing every item in your closet from those favorite jeans, to your bras, to a winter coats.

Keep in mind these are just general guidelines–spill soy sauce on a blouse or end up with smoky clothes after a night out? No need to wait on cleaning something.

1. Jeans: After 4 to 5 wears.

Jean aficionados swear by the rule of not washing your jeans too much because laundry detergent will change their shade. When you do, wash them in cold water to help retain the dye of your denim.

2. Bras: After 3 to 4 wears.

An eBay lingerie expert’s take: “Some women who sweat more may wish to wash their bras more often but for everyday wear, washing after every wear isn’t necessary.”

3. Dress pants and skirts: After 5 to 7 wears.

These items are fine to wear multiple times, particularly those made of stain-repelling synthetic blends. If an item is part of a set try to dry clean pieces together so one item doesn’t fade faster than the other.

4. Fleece and sweatshirts: After 6 to 7 wears.

These items are pretty low maintenance when it comes to cleaning. Fleece can be a little trickier to maintain, so when you are ready to wash it, turn the garment inside out and wash it with like colors, and then air-dry it.

5. Anything white or silk: After every wear.

It’s hard to keep your whites white, and silk gets sweaty. Wash these items after every wear.

6. Hosiery: After every wear.

Pantyhose and tights are essentially socks, and need to be washed regularly. If you get stuck one day without a clean pair, pop a dirty pair in the dryer for 10 minutes with a dryer towel to deodorize them.

7. Hats, gloves, and scarves: 3 to 5 times a season.

Raise your hand if you’ve never actually cleaned your hats, gloves, or scarves? Think of all of the facial oil, makeup, and just general dirt that these items come into contact with. They need to be cleaned, whether that means hand-washing them or taking them to the dry cleaner a few times a season.

8. Tops and dresses: After 1 to 3 wears.

You have a little bit of leeway with these items, but don’t let them go not cleaned for too long. Dry clean formal dresses after every wear to help preserve them.

9. Pajamas: After 3 to 4 wears.

And if you sweat during the night, even more often. Research has proven that dirty pajamas can lead to skin problems like acne, so don’t fall behind here.

10. Shapewear: After 1 to 3 wears.

Shapewear needs to be washed just about as often as your bras. If you sweat a lot, opt to wash these pieces more than less.

11. Shorts and khakis: After 2 to 3 wears.

These items are vulnerable to spots and smudges in-between washing. If you’re wearing clothes that are stain resistant, you can get away with a few extra wears.

12. T-Shirts: After every wear.

Treat these items like underwear. Close-fitting, they absorb sweat and need to be washed, and regularly. Where there is some wiggle room? Live by the four-hour rule–if you wear it for less, you can probably get away with a repeat wear.

13. Wool coats: 1 to 2 times a season.

If it’s a coat that you wear every day, aim for cleaning it twice a season. Other coats that don’t get as much wear likely only need to be cleaned once a season. If you need to do a spot clean, do it with a damp cloth and mild soap.

14. Swimsuits: After every wear.

Even if you don’t get in the water, sunscreen contains ingredients that can damage your swimsuit’s fabric. This item needs a wash after every wear.

15. Leather and suede jackets: Once a season.

One of the most durable items in your closet, either spot clean these items or take them to be professionally cleaned. You can get away with once a season.

16. Leggings and yoga pants: After 1 to 3 wears.

Take into account whether you are actually working out in them, or just wearing them as loungewear, and clean them accordingly.

17. Jackets and blazers: Between 5 to 7 wears.

Because blazers are typically not touching that much skin, they don’t require constant cleaning. That being said, they are prone to retaining odors, so give it a sniff test before stuffing it back in your closet after a wear.

18. Sweaters: Every 2 to 3 wears.

Cotton, silk, and cashmere sweaters need to be washed after two to three wears. Wool blends can hang in there for up to five wears. Remember to look at the label to figure out the best method to actually go about cleaning your sweater.