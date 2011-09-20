How NOT To Wear YOUR Missoni For Target

Do you love your loot from the Missoni for Target collection? Do you also enjoy having friends and not causing seizures and bouts of dizziness? Well then, we suggest you give this a quick read. While we appreciate the dedication if took for you to get up at the crack of dawn, fight the huddled masses and then elbow your way in to score a little piece of discount heaven, there are still a few ground rules that every decent citizen should follow. Yes, mixing patterns is chic and we’re all about complexity. But busy on busy on busy does not a fashionista make.

Check out the Missoni for Target Hanging Out in Our Office!

Observe the woman above. In her attempt to pay homage to Margherita‘s extensive dedication to bring Missoni to the general public, she has turned herself into a rain boot-wearing, bag-toting, nausea-inducing billboard. Alas, if only she had some style guidance or maybe a companion with her best interest at heart.

Here are three basic tenets for how NOT to wear Missoni for Target. (Keep these in mind and you won’t meet the same fate as the aforementioned lass.)

1. When mixing Missoni for Target patterns with other patterns, do NOT use the same design throughout your entire outfit.

2. When wearing Missoni for Target, choose one piece from the collection and pair it with something simple like a delicate floral. Do NOT layer Missoni on top of neon, more stripes or polka dots. This will alleviate the self-inflicted migraine we’re sure our style victim must be suffering from right now.

3. Unless you are a member of the Missoni family, blind or it’s Halloween do NOT wear head-to-toe Missoni EVER…or at least not when we’re around.

Happy styling!

Photo courtesy of Racked