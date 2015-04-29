How NOT to Get Blisters From Wearing Sandals: 6 Easy Tricks

To us, the best part of summer fashion is trotting out all those cute sandals that have been collecting dust all winter. The worst? The blisters that inevitably follow from doing just that. After all, when your feet are used to socks and snow boots, it’s hard for them to get used to strappy, sky-high, elaborate shoes.

What’s that? You just want to wear your pretty sandals pain-free? We’re right there with you. Here, six easy tricks for avoiding pesky blisters when wearing sandals.

1. Wear socks under your sandals around the house for a few days. This helps stretch them out and ease friction.

2. Use an adhesive bandage, and put it across your heel, which is the spot that will rub against the back of your sandal. If there’s another place on your foot where your shoes also rub—along the vamp, near a certain toe, on your ankle if there’s a strap—place bandages on those places, too. If your shoes are particularly dainty, trim the bandage to the correct width. Some words of advice: Don’t wait until after you’ve gotten blisters to do this—do it preemptively.

3 . Tape a piece of fabric or self-stick moleskin inside your sandals in the spot that’s causing the blisters. Once your shoes have broken in, you can remove it.

4. Rub clear deodorant around the heel of your shoe, which will help prevent blisters while you’re breaking your sandals in. It sounds crazy, but it works.

5. Dust talcum powder or rub baby oil on your feet before sliding them into your sandals, which will help your sandals fit more comfortably over your skin.

6. Tape several cotton balls on your heels (or other blister prone spots) before sliding on your sandals.