Scroll To See More Images

An exhilarating journey awaits, which is why we need to talk about how the new moon of November 2022 will affect each zodiac sign. Prepare to be inspired by a fresh perspective, a spiritual reboot and a newfound sense of hope. When looking back on your past experiences, what genuinely inhibited you from stepping into your greatness? As always, the sun’s journey through Scorpio brought emphasis to the shadowy attributes we’ve subconsciously attached ourselves to, but it also uncovered the alchemical gifts we have yet to cultivate. Are you ready to step into a new dimension of reality?

The soul is reborn upon the sun’s shift into Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius; its mutable fires enlighten and enchant us with hope, magic and mystery. King of the Gods and the largest planet in the solar system, almighty Jupiter reminds of that great, big, beautiful tomorrow, shining at the end of everyday. The ancients considered the Greater Benefic planet to be the most auspicious, given its generosity and mere magnificence. Half human and half spirit, it’s no wonder Sagittarius’ archetype is depicted by the mystical centaur, as it is symbolic of its divinity and duality. And as the archer aims its majestic arrow towards infinity, we are reminded of the endless possibilities during our quest to self-discovery.

Now that you’ve got the gist of Sagittarius’ larger than life energy, let’s take a closer look at November’s new moon, as it is looking like everything we never knew we needed. Inspiring and serendipitous, the moon will renew itself via the first degree of this mutable fire sign on November 23 at 5:57 p.m. ET. That’s not even the best part—Jupiter will be stationing direct in Pisces—its traditional sign of rulership—on that same day, which makes this quite the auspicious lunation. After all, what are the odds of this happening at the start of a brand-new lunar cycle? Reflect on your limiting belief systems and/or the areas of life where you may currently lack direction. This is where the cosmos is providing assistance and new beginnings.

“ The new moon in Sagittarius takes place on November 23 at 5:57 p.m. ET. ”

There will be four planets—sun, moon, Mercury and Venus—transiting through Sagittarius at this time, which makes this lunation all the more exhilarating. Btw, Mercury and Venus will be forming a healing trine to Chiron, the wounded healer, before the sun does the same in the upcoming weeks. This means everything we’ve been healing and working through—Aries themes such as our individuality, leadership skills, levels of assertion, to name a few—since 2021 could be coming back around for review. For instance, there is always a lesson in every experience, but this enlightening synergy will not only promote growth but also help us see the higher wisdom behind our vulnerabilities. This can be incredibly validating, but in typical Sagittarian fashion, a new opportunity may require us to venture into the unknown.

It’s also important to be honest with yourself, as the lower vibrations of Sagittarius can be overindulgent and overly optimistic. So, as always, it’s important to be discerning with our decisions moving forward, especially those that no longer resonate with our personal truth, and/or the future we’re aspiring towards. Honesty is one of Sagittarius’ greatest attributes—perhaps even to a fault—so it’s important to be realistic with yourself, and the people around you. What does the bigger picture look like to you? What needs to be done in order for you to become more aligned with your future visions? Warning: Mercury and Venus, as well as the sun and moon, will eventually oppose Mars retrograde in Gemini, amidst its perplexing square to Neptune. If plans suddenly alter, or the energy behind a passion project begins to fade, don’t be discouraged.

The hindrance of Mars retrograde square Neptune is the epitome of divine intervention—don’t question it. Instead, this is where we are encouraged to take a step back, in order to make sense of our future plans, and reconsider some important details in the process.

If your sun sign, moon sign or rising sign falls under any of the following zodiac signs, the upcoming new moon will rock your world. Here’s why:

How The New Moon Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

Aries

What are you in the process of learning, integrating and/or releasing when it pertains to your personal and professional partnerships? If you’ve been struggling with indecision, not choosing is still a choice. However, as you feel the intuitive pull to become more aligned with your higher self, this month’s new moon in Libra will bring focus to the health of your one-on-one relationships. This is especially significant for those of you committed to connections that lack stability, as it could simultaneously affect your mental, physical and spiritual well being. Fortunately, with Jupiter transiting through your sign, there is hope and inspiration when in regards to your journey to self discovery. Choosing yourself and your daily devotions will continue to bring expansion.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For November 2022

Taurus

The intensity of your curiosity is powerful, Taurus. This is especially true with Mercury sitting together with your celestial ruler, Venus, in Sagittarius via your eighth house of transformation, intimate unions and joint ventures. Be it a romantic interest or someone you deeply connect with at a soul level, this Jupiter-ruled new moon is presenting you with an opportunity to take a leap of faith, and merge with another mind, body and soul. And with Jupiter going direct in Pisces—via your 11th house of society, community affairs and future visions—chances are this collaboration is a divine union with a member from your soul family. Your intuition to expand, and explore other horizons is being validated. Avoid toxic peer pressures and superficial cliques.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For November 2022

Gemini

You’re often recognized for your evidence-based approach, but it’s time to turn over a new leaf, Gemini. Whether it be in terms of your one-on-one relationships, or your idea of compromise, this lunation is urging you to consider the bigger picture. For instance, with your celestial ruler, Mercury, sitting together with Venus—your seventh house of partnerships and contractual agreements—there are new ideas surrounding your commitments and relationship dynamics, even if that means you keeping an open mind when communicating with a romantic interest, and/or being realistic with yourself about the future of a connection. This area of your chart epitomizes that of “me vs. we,” which is where you’re encouraged to stand firm in your truth without losing sight of someone else’s.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For November 2022

Cancer

If you’ve been unconsciously inhibiting your productivity levels, or perhaps not committing to a healthy regimen, this month’s new moon is about to take you on a journey, Cancer. After all, Jupiter will be going direct in Pisces, and via your lucky ninth house of expansion, faith and unknown territory, which is urging you to place your trust in the divine, and go wherever the wind is taking you. Sounds ambiguous, but your practical affairs need some fine-tuning. In the meantime, reflect on your habits and work routines; do they genuinely fulfill you at a soul level? How can you expand and maximize the potential of your day-to-day life? This could be a new mindfulness practice you’re considering, or a work project that requires you to take a leap of faith.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For November 2022

Leo

Your individuality and heart’s desires seem to be overpowering the foundation of your unions at this time, but balance is everything, Leo. And with the moon renewing itself in spontaneous Sagittarius—via your fifth house of authenticity, children, love language and artistic expression—you could be gaining wisdom about a spiritual connection you share with either a significant other, or professional employer. Keep in mind, the essence of Pisces knows no boundaries, and this is precisely why you’re being called to keep your eyes peeled, specifically when pertaining to themes of give and take between in your connections. Chiron’s influence could be highlighting your more vulnerable side, but your truth is your greatest asset. Also, be mindful of the energies surrounding your community affairs—set boundaries if needed.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For November 2022

Virgo

The home you seek has been within you all along, Virgo. However, when considering this month’s new moon in Sagittarius—via your fourth house of home, family matters and emotional foundations—let alone your celestial ruler, Mercury, sitting together with Venus in the same sign, chances are you’re beginning to look at the concept of relationships in a whole new light. Lucky Jupiter is also going direct in Pisces, via your partnership sector that same day, so serendipitous connections are likely to come out of the woodwork. Mercury and Venus’ connection to the wounded healer, Chiron, is also shedding light on past wounds that may have inhibited you from merging with another mind, body and soul, so try your best to keep an open mind.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For November 2022

Libra

Don’t be afraid to explore other options, Libra. This year’s new moon in Sagittarius feels extra potent as its celestial ruler, Jupiter, will be going direct on the same day, bringing abundance and expansion to everything from your day-to-day affairs to the foundation of your mindset. Savvy Mercury will also sit with your celestial ruler, Venus, highlighting belief systems surrounding relationships, finances and values. Big changes are a head… but the good news is, it’s for your highest good. Btw, if some of these conversations trigger your vulnerability, it’s likely due to the influence of Chiron in your relationship sector, but you have been working with these energies for quite some time. That said, it’s important for you to be honest with yourself, and those in your immediate environment.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For November 2022

Scorpio

Nothing wrong with dreaming big, but it’s time to really focus on the bigger picture of your goals, Scorpio. Renewing itself in Sagittarius via your stability-seeking second house of comfort, finances, values and sensual delights, this lunation is not only encouraging you to weigh out your options and financial goals, but also to follow your heart’s truest desires. Jupiter is, after all, going direct in intuitive Pisces on the same day, bringing luck, expansion and opportunity to your fifth house of love, passion, children and self-expression. Whether it be a talent you have yet to cultivate, or a love story you’ve been wholeheartedly longing for, the cosmos is reminding you to trust yourself, because your truth is the only validation you need.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For November 2022

Sagittarius

Happy new moon, Sagittarius! With the sun, moon, Mercury and Venus all conjugating in your sign, you’re not only basking in your fiery element, but also being bestowed with a brand-new journey. Nothing you love more than a spontaneous experience, but there are some things to consider beforehand. For instance, with Mercury and Venus dancing with Chiron retrograde—via your fifth house of children, passion projects and your heart’s desires—you are gaining all sorts of wisdom about past experiences, and that which makes you feel vulnerable. Have you been reluctant to stand firm in your truth? The only aspect you’ll want to be mindful of at this time is Mars retrograde as it is clashing with Neptune. Protect your energy, and your sacred space.

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For November 2022

Capricorn

Reality checks happen to all of us from time to time, but it takes humility and growth to understand the lesson, Capricorn. No one’s pointing fingers here, but there is a new moon happening in your 12th house of closure, healing and unconscious patterns, all while Mercury sits alongside Venus in this area of your chart. In addition to deeply-rooted beliefs you may not even may aware of, this lunation is bringing light to the thought patterns and relationship dynamics that have been potentially inhibiting you from reconnecting with your truth. Mercury and Venus are also in touch with Chiron in your fourth house of home and family, suggesting that your lack of compassion and/or rigid beliefs could stem from your earlier experiences. Be gentle with yourself, as you are being encouraged to leave the past where it belongs.

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For November 2022

Aquarius

Don’t doubt yourself or your capabilities, Aquarius. Although, if you’ve been struggling with regards to confidence, finances and/or self-esteem, the cosmos is gifting you a brand-new perspective, not to mention a whole new philosophy on friendship, social networks and your sense of belonging in the world. Mercury and Venus are also conjugating in this area of your chart, all while harmonizing with the wounded healer, Chiron, in your communication sector. Reflect on your healing process since 2021, specifically when regarding your communication style, immediate environment and sibling relationships. How have these past events influenced your community affairs, and individual expression? This could also have something to do with your local community and/or decision to relocate for the sake of your career. Was it all worth it?

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For November 2022

Pisces

This is the most magical time of your life, so don’t be afraid to dream bigger than you normally would, Pisces. To say you’re inspired to reach for the stars would be an understatement, and it’s all thanks to lucky Jupiter’s journey through your sign. Speaking of luck, this Jupiter-ruled lunation is happening in your 10th house of legacy, notoriety and reputation in the world, and on the same day the Greater Benefic goes direct in your sign. Talk about auspicious, eh? However, there is some work that could come with this new venture. For instance, Mercury and Venus will harmonize with the wounded healer, Chiron, highlighting some of your past wounds and/or insecurities, but this is precisely where all of the wisdom lies. Be mindful of your internal dialogue, as you could very well be the one standing in your own way.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For November 2022