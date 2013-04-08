How Much Would You Pay To Have Dinner With Bill Clinton?

The inaugural Oceana Ball is happening tonight at Christie’s auction house, with the proceeds going directly to support the protection and restoration of the world’s shark populations. Oceana fundraising events and high octane auction items go hand in hand, and tonight isn’t an exception. One of the hottest items that will hit the auction block is a dinner with Bill Clinton and Oceana co-chairs Susan and David Rockefeller at one of the best restaurants in the US, Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, New York (about a fifteen minute drive from Clinton’s Chappaqua home, so maybe he’ll invite you over for after dinner drinks, you never know).

Clinton isn’t a novice when it comes to auctioning himself off at charity events. Leonardo DiCaprio spent $200,000 at an auction for Sean Penn’s JP/HRO Haitian Relief Organization this year to spend the day with the former president. Debbie McLeod, executive director of Grant Me the Wisdom Foundation, spent $255,000 to spend the day with Clinton in 2012, with the money going to the William J. Clinton Foundation. And in 2010, a bidder spent $60,100 with the money going to the Clinton Global Initative, for a lunch date with the politician. That is one expensive lunch.

Of course, the winning bidder at tonight’s Oceana auction can consider the money well spent. Not only will their funds be going to a worthy environmental cause, they will get to ask questions like is Hillary really going to run in 2016?

For more information visit oceanaball.org.