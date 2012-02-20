How Much Would You Pay For This Painting Of Lindsay Lohan?

I’m far from an art snob, but I can appreciate a good painting. In fact, I completely understand why collectors shell out millions of dollars for certain classics. However, the price someone paid for a somewhat unoriginal collage of Lindsay Lohan (see above)just sold for more than $100,000.

The work features four Polaroids that the artist Domingo Zapata took of Lohan. The words scribbled across the photos say, “An Apple . . . that I like . . . with a bite out of it. Adam and Eve changed mankind forever . . . started SIN . . . it was a plain simple apple hanging from a tree. Then the world changed for all of us.”

Now, I’m not saying I don’t dig this. It just feels slightly “been done before,” if you catch my drift. Apparently, a wealthy British collector scooped this piece up, and it will probably be sitting in the powder room of a swanky London townhouse. Proper British ladies everywhere will be doing their business while checking out Seorita Lohan in all her glory.

But what do you think? If you had 100K lying around, would this be a good way to spend it?