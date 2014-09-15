Here’s How Much 7 Key Pieces From NYFW Will Cost (Hint: Not Cheap)

New York Fashion Week came to a close last week, with designers from Marc Jacobs to Ralph Lauren showing off their Spring 2015 collections that’ll start trickling into stores next February.
Thanks to e-commerce sites that let you pre-order looks directly from the runway like Moda Operandi, we don’t need to wait that long to find out how much some of our favorite designer runway looks will cost when they hit shelves.
Let’s just say much of what came down the runway is priced for aspirational shoppers. From Alexander Wang’s four-digit priced bandage dresses to the Delpozo gown that costs more than some cars, it’s not going to be cheap to get into some of the hottest spring runway looks.
Click through the gallery above to see how much some of our favorite New York fashion week runway looks will cost when they hit stores.
Alexander Wang's lacquer hazard racer back dress from his most recent collection will cost you $4,795.
The ultimate statement gown that closed the Delpozo spring show, made of tulle and featuring intricate embroidery, will run you a staggering $39,300.
One of the statement gowns in Peter Som's spring 2015 show will cost you $2,995.
The metal embroidered quadrant dress from Wes Gordon's spring 2015 collection will run you a staggering $15,900.
The butter and black tulip jacquard tent coat from Honor's spring collection costs $3,495.
Want this stunning luminous sky blue sunrise printed dress from Monique Lhuillier's spring 2015 collection? Prepare to pony up $5,495.
One the "it" new designers to watch from New York Fashion Week this season was without a doubt Isa Arfen. This balloon sleeve top from her collection will run you $1,000.