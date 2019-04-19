How Much the ‘Riverdale’ Cast Is Paid Per Episode Might Surprise You

Scroll To See More Images

It’s hard to remember a time without Riverdale. Since its premiere in 2017, the show has become of The CW’s most-watched series. But how much does the Riverdale cast make per episode in 2019? The short answer: A lot. Riverdale, a noir mystery take on the Archie Comics, is watched by almost three million each week (double what the series started off with.) Overnight, stars like Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa and Camila Mendes went from relative unknowns to household names, with million of followers on Instagram, Twitter and other social media.

Since the start of Riverdale, the stars have used their fame to land beauty and fashion campaigns, movie roles and YouTube careers, while still collecting fat checks as Archie Comics characters. Like the fame of its stars, the Riverdale cast’s salary—and net worths—have also seen a serious increase since the series’ start two and a half years ago. Though the series isn’t what it used to be in terms of storyline and critical acclaim, it’s still watched by teens around the world, and it doesn’t look like the success of its stars (or their bank accounts) are going to stop growing anytime soon. Find out how much the Riverdale cast is paid per episode for season 3 ahead.

Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones)

Salary: $40,000 per episode

Net worth: $8 million

Variety reported in October 2018 that the four leads of Riverdale were paid $40,000 per episode for season 3, which ends in May 2019. Included in that deal is Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones. With 20 episodes in season 3, Sprouse’s salary for the season would be $800,000. According to Elite Daily, Sprouse’s net worth sits $8 million, far higher than any of his Riverdale costars. Much of his net worth comes from his syndicates Disney Channel show, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and its spinoff, The Suite Life on Deck, which Sprouse and his twin brother, Dylan, acted in in their teens. According to The New York Post, Sprouse made $20,000 an episode for both Suite Life shows, which amounts to $3.16 million for a total of 158 episodes. Along with Riverdale and his Suite Life income, Sprouse has also starred in Friends, as well as the 2019 film, Five Feet Apart. He is also a freelance photographer (a skill he studied at New York University) and has shot for Teen Vogue, W magazine and other publications.

Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper)

Salary: $40,000 per episode

Net worth: $1.3 million – $2 million

Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, is also included in the sam $40,000-per-episode deal as Sprouse, according to Variety, which means her income for season 3 would be $800,000. According to Gossip Gist, Reinhart’s net worth is $2 million, a figure she has denied on her Instagram. Coed reports that Reinhart’s net worth is $1.3 million, so that may be closer to what it actually is. Along with her Riverdale income, Reinhart also starred alongside Elle Fanning and Mélanie Laurent in 2018’s Galveston. She also has a role opposite Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B in 2019’s Hustlers. Reinhart has also been in campaigns for H&M, St. Ives, Dermalogica and Bongo (with her Riverdale costar Camila Mendes), which also might boost her net worth.

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge)

Salary: $40,000 per episode

Net worth: $3 million

Mendes, who stars as Veronica, is one of Riverdale‘s four leads, so she’s also included in the $40,000-per-episode deal, according to Variety. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is $3 million, which comes from her Riverdale salary (if Variety’s numbers are correct, she made $800,000 for season 3), as well as films like The New Romantic and Netflix’s The Perfect Date, opposite Noah Centineo. Mendes has also appeared in campaigns for Bongo, JC Penney and is the face of John Freida hair care, which can only boost her net worth even more.

KJ Apa (Archie Andrews)

Salary: $40,000 per episode

Net worth: $3 million

As the lead of Riverdale, of course, Apa, who plays Archie Andrews, is included in the series’ $40,000-per-episode deal (or $800,000 per season) or the show’s four leads: Apa, Reinhart, Mendes and Sprouse. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Apa’s net worth is $3 million. Along with Riverdale, Apa has starred in 2017’s A Dog’s Purpose, as well as 2018’s The Hate U Give, opposite Amandla Stenberg. He will next be seen in Netflix’s The Last Summer in May 2019, in which he stars as the lead opposite Maia Mitchell. Apa is also the face of Fossil and has also lent his face to brands like Hallenstein Brothers.

Casey Cott (Kevin Keller)

Salary: Unknown

Net worth: $500,000

Cott isn’t one of the four leads of Riverdale, so his pay-per-episode salary isn’t known. But as one of the show’s original cast members, we’re sure he makes a pretty penny as Kevin Keller, one of Riverdale High’s only openly gay students and a close friend to Archie, Betty and Veronica. The character was recurring in season 1, but Cott was promoted to a series regular for season 2 and 3. According to The Celebrity Bio, Cott’s net worth is $500,000, which would include his Riverdale salary, as well as sponsored content for video game brands like Candy Crush and Destiny. He also guest-starred in CBS’s Instinct in 2018, as well as Sabrina Carpenter’s music video for “Why” in 2017.

Ashleigh Murray (Josie McCoy)

Salary: Unknown

Net worth: $1 million

Murray stars as Josie McCoy, the lead of Josie and The Pussycats. Like Cott, she isn’t one of the show’s four leads, so she isn’t included in the same per-episode salary deal. Still, as one of the show’s original cast members, Murray should be making a lot from Riverdale. Along with Riverdale, Murray will also star in the upcoming movie Valley Girl, a remake of the 1983 film of the same title. Murray will also star as Josie in the upcoming Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene, which centers on the Archie Comics character, Katy Keene, an aspiring fashion designer chasing her dream in New York City. Murray will play an older Josie pursuing a music career. If Katy Keene makes it to series, she will depart from Riverdale. According to Article in Bio, her net worth is $1 million.

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom)

Salary: Unknown

Net worth: $1 million

Though she’s one of Riverdale‘s original cast members, Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom, also isn’t included in show’s $40,000-per-episode deal for the series’ leads. Still, as one of the show’s most iconic characters, we’re sure that Petsch’s pay isn’t too off from what the leads are making. Along with Riverdale, will also star in the upcoming film Polaroid with Kathryn Prescott and Katie Stevens. She is also a spokesperson for the skin care brand Bioré, as well as has a sunglasses collection with Prive Revaux. Petsch also has her own YouTube channel with more than 4 million subscribers, so she’s also reaping the benefits of that. According to Coed, Petsch’s net worth is $1 million.