Here’s How Much Money Top Bloggers Really Make—and How They Make It

If there’s one thing that the public loves to know, it’s how much money famous people make and—in our world—that extends to fashion bloggers, as well. So when Harvard published a case study on The Blonde Salad’s Chiara Ferragni with an appendix outlining where top bloggers earn their dollars, we were fascinated (then jealous, if we’re totally honest.) In case you don’t have time to read the full case study, we included a few interesting highlights below

Song of Style

L.A.-based blogger Aimee Song has been in the industry since 2008, and has more than 348,000 Facebook followers and 1.7 million Instagram followers. Most of her income comes from working with luxury brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Michael Kors, and from a particularly lucrative collaboration for Canadian e-tailer, eLuxe.

Man Repeller

Leandra Medine‘s uber blog earns most of its revenue from advertising and brand partnerships with big names like Michael Kors, Gucci, Nina Ricci, and Armani. Collaboratoins with Superga, Del Toro shoes, and Dannijo jewelry have also been big money makers for the site. Right now Medine employees a staff of three.

Pink Peonies

Rachel Parcell might only be 24 years old, but she earns nearly $1 million each year from affiliate links, and more money from partnerships with big beauty and fashion brands, including J.Crew and Tresseme.

Tuula Vintage

Australian beauty Jessica Stein earns big bucks from affiliate programs. By embedding special links in the product she wears and features on her site, she is able to take a percentage of every sale she refers. Brand partnerships with Farfetch and The Outnet were also big earners for her recently.

Bryanboy

Since starting his blog in 2004 Bryan Grey-Yamboo has made a living from a bunch of different areas, but his main income streams are advertisements on the website, and celebrity appearances–Bryanboy commands a whopping $40,000 to cohost or participate in an event. He also makes a fair bit of money from brand partnerships, like the creation of the BB bag by Marc Jacobs.

Sincerely Jules

Julie Sarinana‘s most lucrative projects include a capsule collection for Lovers + Friends, and brand partnerships with stores like Nordstrom, Macy’s, French Connection, Havaianas, and Luisaviaroma.

SnobEssentials

Tina Craig and Kelly Cook, the women who launched SnobEssentials in 2005, were estimated to rake in over $1 million in 2014. This is thanks to a hit handbag line and partnerships with Valentino, Tod’s, and Oscar de la Renta.

To purchase the entire case study—with a whole lot more insider info on the business of blogging—head over to Harvard Business School’s site now.