How Much Kim Kardashian Gets Paid for Sponsored Instagrams, According to Actual Contracts

In terms of Instagram influencers, Kim Kardashian is the OG spon-con queen. Since her rise to fame in 2006, the 37-year-old reality star has defined what it means to monetize your Instagram and make social media your career. So, as one of Instagram’s spon-con pioneers, she likely makes a pretty penny from the brands she promotes. And now, thanks to an actual, leaked contract, we know exactly how much.
This week, STAT, a medical news website, obtained a contract between Kim’s company, Kimsaprincess, and the pharmaceutical company, Duchesnay USA. The contract agreed to pay the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star $500,000 to promote Duchesnay USA’s morning sickness pill brand, Diclegis, in a July 2015 Instagram. (To put it into perspective, the President of the United States makes a $400,000 salary.)
However, the pay wasn’t without its controversy. After Kim promoted the pill on Instagram, she faced backlash for not including any information about the medication’s warnings or side effects. Likewise, she was also criticized for not mentioning that Diclegis (which was under a different name) was pulled from the market in 1983 after several lawsuits claimed that it caused birth defects. The situation led to the FDA sending a letter to Duchesnay USA about the lack of risk information and Kim issuing a second Instagram with the new information.
#Ad #DYK 4 million babies are born each year in the US. That means a lot of my US followers are mommies2B who could have morning sickness like I did! I want to share what helped me: Diclegis® (doxylamine succinate/pyridoxine HCl), the only FDA-approved medication for morning sickness when diet & lifestyle changes fail. My doctor assured me that it’s safe & effective for mom & baby. It’s also easy to recognize - it has the cutest pregnant lady on it! #DontSufferinSilence you’re not alone! If you have morning sickness, ask your healthcare provider if #Diclegis is right for you. The most common side effect of Diclegis is drowsiness. Diclegis.com US Residents Only Diclegis is a prescription medicine used to treat nausea & vomiting of pregnancy in women who haven’t improved with change in diet or other non-medicine treatments. Limitation of Use: Diclegis hasn’t been studied in women with hyperemesis gravidarum. Important Safety Information Don’t take Diclegis if you’re allergic to any of the ingredients in Diclegis. You should also not take Diclegis in combination with medicines called monoamine oxidase inhibitors, as these medicines can intensify & prolong the adverse CNS effects of Diclegis. Don’t drive, operate heavy machinery or other activities that need your full attention unless your healthcare provider says that you may do so. Don’t drink alcohol or take other central nervous system depressants such as cough & cold medicines, certain pain medicines & medicines that help you sleep while you take Diclegis. Severe drowsiness can happen or become worse causing falls or accidents. It is not known if Diclegis is safe & effective in children under 18 years of age. Keep Diclegis & all medicines out of the reach of children. Tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you’re breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Diclegis can pass into your breast milk & may harm your baby. You shouldn’t breastfeed while using Diclegis. Additional safety information can be found at DiclegisImportantSafetyinfo.com. Duchesnay USA encourages you to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit fda.gov/medwatch or
The first Duchesnay USA Instagram has since been deleted, but Kim continued to work with the brand, likely because sales of the medication went up 21 percent after the reality star’s endorsement, despite the backlash, according to STAT. However, as you will notice, Kim’s Instagrams for Duchesnay USA now sound more like pharmaceutical ads, rather than natural spon-con, likely to save face in case the company happens to be hiding any other secrets.
With $500,000 per Instagram and more than a couple pictures over the years, Kim has made millions for a simple, at-home photoshoot. But the real question: Is it worth it?