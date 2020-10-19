Kim Kardashian Reveals She Makes More Money in One Instagram Than a Whole Season of ‘KUWTK’

For years, fans have been curious to know how much Kim Kardashian makes per Instagram post. Is it in the hundreds of thousands? The millions? The tens of millions? We know she’s rich, but how rich is she, really? Now, we may finally have our answer.

In an interview on Netflix’s My Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman in October 2020, the KKW Beauty founder revealed that she makes more in one Instagram post than she does for a whole season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. To put that into perspective, KUWTK seasons are between six to 21 and episodes and film from two to six months at a time. Kim’s interview with David Letterman comes after she and the rest of her family announced the end of KUWTK in September.

“We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With the Kardashians and that’s why we continue to share our lives,” she said. “Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season.”

The middle Kardashian sister didn’t say how much she makes for an Instagram post, but she’s previously confirmed that she makes between $300,000 to $500,000 for most sponsored posts and upwards of a $1 millions for some sponsored posts. As for her salary on KUWTK, Variety reported in 2017 that the Kardashian family signed a “below $100 million” deal with E! to renew the show through 2020. TMZ also reported at the time that the deal was worth $150 million. Momager Kris Jenner receives a $10 percent cut from that, which means that the cast would receive $135 million—or around $27 million per season. If the money is split evenly between Kim, Kris and her her sisters—Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie—this would mean that each Kardashian-Jenner woman would receive $4.5 million per season as talent for KUWTK. Though that number is likely less and Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kris would likely receive more as executive producers of the series.

In her interview with Letterman, Kim also revealed that her husband, Kanye West, makes more in their marriage. Kanye has a net worth of $1.3 billion as of 2020, while Kim’s net worth is $900 million. “Him, probably,” she said when Letterman asked who makes more between the two. “We’re exactly even [in earnings]. We both are really blessed and do extremely well, and I’m really grateful.”

