The Kardashians Are ‘Getting Paid a Fortune More’ With Hulu Than They Ever Made on ‘KUWTK’

Three months after announcing the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the world learned that the KarJenner family signed a new deal with Hulu and Star. Now, fans are curious to know just how much the Kardashians make with Hulu, the streamer they’ve signed another multi-year contract with. Here’s what we know so far.

The Kardashian family’s salaries have famously been astronomical in the past, so it should come as no surprise that their deal with Hulu will be bringing in the big bucks. But how big are we talking? On December 14, OK! Magazine projected that the multi-year partnership would earn the KarJenner family even more than their previous deal with E!, where Keeping Up With the Kardashians first premiered in 2007. “Officially the Kardashian-Jenner family will be developing global content. But Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie will also be involved with marketing and getting buzz for the network, and getting paid a fortune for it,” a source told OK!.

In order to understand just how big that fortune is, fans can take a look at the Kardashian family’s old deal with E!. According to TMZ, the family’s latest deal with E! was signed in 2017 at a reported $150 million for five more seasons of KUWTK. After Momager Kris Jenner’s 10 percent cut, $135 million (or $27 million a season) was split “pretty much equally” between Kris and KarJenner sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, amounting to somewhere around $4.5 million each. This all means that the Kardashians’ new deal with Hulu will earn each family member well over (!!!) that amount.

Family matriarch Kris was the first one to confirm the news of the family’s Hulu deal on Thursday, December 10. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and all five of her daughters, captioning it, “Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021.” Kris’ announcement came just three months after her daughter, Kim, revealed that the final season of KUWTK would air in 2021.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she wrote in an Instagram post in September. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

