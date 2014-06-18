It Costs $343,368 to Buy Everything in This Month’s Issue of Vogue

It’s not like we’ve ever been under the impression that Vogue is a budget-minded magazine, but we were a bit shocked to find out how much it would cost to shop an entire issue of the glossy.

Quartz reports that WNYC’s Noah Veltman added up all the products in various June issues of magazines (as well as New York’s May 19 issue), and Vogue came out on top, with the products the magazine suggests buying this month totaling $343,368 (with a median product price of $850).

That number becomes even more alarming when you take a look at Vogue’s media kit, which purports the average Vogue reader is 38 with a median household income of $58,612. Yes, we realize the magazine is meant to be aspirational, but that means that most Vogue readers make six times less than the range of products the magazine is suggesting to buy in a single month.

Vogue isn’t alone in this, though the tallies of other glossies trail it by a mile. Products in In Style’s June issue amount to $148,909, GQ’s $85,810, and Outside comes in at $81,420. Last on the list is Real Simple, with products that added up to $15,851.

“I used to read magazines and I would find myself coveting the products they promote in a totally silly and impractical way,” Veltman told Quartz. “They’re very oriented around stuff, and the strong suggestion that buying a bunch of stuff will make you into a certain sort of person: Waking up early to go running every day is hard. Buying a bunch of running gear is easy.”

Head over to Quartz to see the complete list, and let us know what you think in the comments below!