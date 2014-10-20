Here’s How Much it Costs for Kim Kardashian to Endorse Your Brand

Say what you will about her—but it pays to be Kim Kardashian.

It’s no secret that the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan hawks tons of products for profit—from diet pills and clothing lines to club openings and hair extensions—but having a Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall or a Kylie (and sure, we’ll throw Rob a bone too) doesn’t come cheap. Radar Online has uncovered secret emails from Kim’s reps outlining just what it takes to get the most famous Kardashian to sign on to an endorsement deal.

While the brand is kept secret to protect their source, Radar reports that Kim’s minimum rate for an endorsement is “$750,000 to $1 million.” She also requires, “5 first class tickets, plus 1 coach, first class hotel accommodations (1 suite for talent and standard rooms for others in party), portal to portal first class exclusive ground transportation, airport greeter service, security, glam fee (day rate for her hair and makeup squad), and a per diem.”

So once she’s signed on, that’s it, right? Not so fast.

“We would need approval over photographer, all photos used in print materials, glam squad (hair, makeup, stylist, manicurist), hotel/airline/car service and PR usage,” wrote the rep. “We would need to review and approve [the media plan] with her PR team.”

Can’t procure that much moolah to keep Kim happy? Your next best bet is hiring burgeoning model Kendall Jenner, who’s available for just $500,000 to $1 million.

Whichever K you choose, just be sure not to waste their reps’ time. “I think you should definitely come back with the best offer that you can make her from a money standpoint,” they wrote. “So that we can save the time going back and forth.”