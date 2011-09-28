How Much Is Too Much? The Kardashian Oversharing Quandary

Two days ago, in an interview with with xoJane.com, the Kardashian sisters found themselves chatting about a constant hot button issue: penis size. The girls joked about oldest sister Kourtney‘s boyfriend and baby daddy, Scott Disick, who is comfortable going commando and is more than proud of his package. Of course, the always vocalKhlo chimed in, suggesting that Scott tries to compete with whatever is in her husband, basketball starLamar Odom‘s, pants.

If you have ever seen their eponymous reality show on E!, you are well aware that there are NO secrets in this family. However, when does discussing your sex life or significant other become too much? Everyone has an opinion about this. I personally feel that it should be kept to a minimum, especially if you’re in a relationship. Even if you are talking to a friend who may not necessarily know your beau, it is somewhat disrespectful to bring someone else into it.

Your confidante may want to hear the gossip, but it could put them in an incredibly awkward position in the future. No one wants to know that their friend’s boyfriend has a freaky foot fetish and then be forced to sit across from them at a nice dinner.

My biggest issue with oversharing is the violation of trust. Look, there are times when we all need to seek out advice for a certain issue in a relationship. This must be handled carefully. There’s rarely a situation where a mutual friend should be involved because more often than not, people talk. Then, words get twisted around and a serious fight can ensue.

Now, if you’re single and feel like sharing a salacious story about a one-night stand (God bless Samantha from Sex and the City for setting the bar way too high to even compete in this arena), I say go for it. I mean, please know your audience. Not everyone wants to hear about it, trust me.

(Oh, and don’t worry. I stilllove the Kardashians. Frankly, I think they’re the only exception to this rule. Us common folk just can’t function like they do.)