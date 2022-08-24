How Much Is Sling? Here’s Why It’s the Cheapest Way to Watch Sports & More Live TV

If you love live TV but don’t love live TV prices, you may want to know how much Sling TV is and why it should convince you to say bye to cable forever.

What is Sling TV? Sling TV is an app-based TV service that lets subscribers stream live TV and on-demand content over the internet. The service—which is often credited as one of the first app-based TV services to hit the market—is considered a less-expensive, more convenient alternative to cable. As cable cutters know, cable often requires equipment rental fees, long-term contracts and an add-on for local channels that can cost hundreds of extra dollars. All of that is gone with Sling TV.

With Sling TV—which offers dozens of channels including ESPN, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel and Food Network—customers can change or cancel their subscription at any time, access local channels like FOX and NBC for free, and sign up without any additional service charges. The service starts at $35 per month, but with its current 50-percent-off deal, new subscribers can sign up for their first month for just $17.50, which is one of the lowest prices for any live TV service.

According to a report by NScreenMedia in 2021, the amount of customers who have cut the cord on their cable subscriptions has more than tripled since 2014, going from 15.6 million people to 50.4 million. Since the decline of cable, many viewers have turned to cable alternatives like Sling TV to watch their favorite live TV events for a fraction of the price and without the locked-in commitment of a traditional cable plan.

So how much is Sling TV? Read on for what Sling TV has to offer, what channels are included and why it should replace all of your other subscriptions.

How much is Sling TV?

How much is Sling TV? Sling TV offers three plans: Sling Orange, which is suited for college sports and families; Sling Blue, which is suited for professional sports and news; and Sling Orange & Blue, which includes both plans.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue each cost $35 per month, while Sling Orange & Blue costs $50 per month and includes a combination package of both plans. However, Sling has a current deal where new subscribers can sign up for any plan for 50 percent off their first month, which cuts the price of Sling Orange and Sling Blue to $17.50 and Sling Orange & Blue to $25 for a new subscriber’s first month. The deal makes Sling the cheapest live TV streaming service on the market right now.

What’s included in Sling TV?

What’s included in Sling TV? Sling Orange & Blue offers 47 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Blue offers 41 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Orange offers 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on one device. All Sling TV plans also include more than 10,000 hours of on-demand shows, movies and other content.

What channels are on Sling TV?

Read on for the list of channels available on Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Sling Orange and Blue includes all channels from both plans. Along with the channels on this list, Sling Blue also offers local channels like FOX and NBC in select markets.

A&E (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

AMC (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

AXTV (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

BBC America (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

BET (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Bloomberg Television (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Bravo (Sling Blue)

Charge! (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

CNN (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Cartoon Network (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Comedy Central (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Comet (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Discovery Channel (Sling Blue)

Disney Channel (Sling Orange)

E! (Sling Blue)

Epix Drive-In (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

ESPN (Sling Orange)

ESPN 2 (Sling Orange)

ESPN 3 (Sling Orange)

FOX – Select Markets (Sling Blue)

FOX Sports 1 (Sling Blue)

FX (Sling Blue)

Food Network (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

FOX News (Sling Blue)

Freeform (Sling Orange)

Fuse (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

HGTV (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

HLN (Sling Blue)

History Channel (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

IFC (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

ID (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Lifetime (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Local Now (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

MSNBC (Sling Blue)

MotorTrend (Sling Orange)

NBC – Select Markets (Sling Blue)

NFL Network (Sling Blue)

National Geographic (Sling Blue)

Nick Jr. (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

SYFY (Sling Blue)

TBS (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

TLC (Sling Blue)

TNT (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

Travel Channel (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

USA (Sling Blue)

Vice (Sling Orange, Sling Blue)

TruTV (Sling Blue)

What are Sling TV’s add-ons?

What are Sling TV’s add-ons? Along with dozens of channels, Sling TV also offers various channel add-on packages for Sling Orange and Sling Blue, as well as premium add-ons if users want to subscribe to a certain channel on its own.

Sling TV also has a current add-on promotion where new subscribers can receive one month of Showtime, Starz and EPIX for free. The promotion saves users $24 from subscribing to Showtime ($10 per month), Starz ($9 per month) and EPIX ($5 per month) as add-ons without the deal.

See below for the full list of Sling TV’s add-ons for Sling Orange and Sling Blue.

Sling Orange

Total TV Deal ($21 per month): Seven extra channels including Sports Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Comedy Extra, Hollywood Extra, Heartland Extra and DVR Plus

($21 per month): Seven extra channels including Sports Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Comedy Extra, Hollywood Extra, Heartland Extra and DVR Plus 4 Extras Deal ($13 per month): Four extra channels including Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra and Comedy Extra

($13 per month): Four extra channels including Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra and Comedy Extra DVR PLUS ($5 per month): 200 more hours of DVR space

($5 per month): 200 more hours of DVR space DVR FREE ($0 per month): 50 more hours of DVR space

($0 per month): 50 more hours of DVR space Sports Extra ($11 per month): 14 extra sports channels including ESPN Sec Network, ACCN ESPN, Pac-12 Network, Longhorn Network, BeIN Sports, ACCN X ESPN, MLB Network, Sec ESPN Network+, ESPN U, Tennis Channel, NHL Network, MLB Strike Zone

($11 per month): 14 extra sports channels including ESPN Sec Network, ACCN ESPN, Pac-12 Network, Longhorn Network, BeIN Sports, ACCN X ESPN, MLB Network, Sec ESPN Network+, ESPN U, Tennis Channel, NHL Network, MLB Strike Zone Comedy Extra ($6 per month): 11 extra channels including MTV, TruTV, FeTV, Laff, Paramount Network, CMT, Logo, Revolt and Game Show Network

($6 per month): 11 extra channels including MTV, TruTV, FeTV, Laff, Paramount Network, CMT, Logo, Revolt and Game Show Network Kids Extra ($6 per month): Five extra channels Disney Junior, Disney XD, Nicktoons, TeenNick, Boomerang, BabyTV, DuckTV

News Extra ($6 per month): 11 extra news channels including BBC World News, News Nation, News Max TV, HLN, W, Euronews, Sci, News18, RT America, CGTV, Law & Crime Trial Network

($6 per month): 11 extra news channels including BBC World News, News Nation, News Max TV, HLN, W, Euronews, Sci, News18, RT America, CGTV, Law & Crime Trial Network Lifestyle Extra ($6 per month): Nine extra lifestyle channels including VH1, Cooking Channel, Magnolia Network, FYI, Hallmark Channel, We TV, LMN, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama

($6 per month): Nine extra lifestyle channels including VH1, Cooking Channel, Magnolia Network, FYI, Hallmark Channel, We TV, LMN, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama Hollywood Extra ($6 per month): Nine extra movie channels including Reelz, H&I, Start TV, Grit, Honet Movies, Sundance TV, CineMoi, TCM, Bounce

($6 per month): Nine extra movie channels including Reelz, H&I, Start TV, Grit, Honet Movies, Sundance TV, CineMoi, TCM, Bounce Heartland Extra ($6 per month): 12 extra channels including World Fishing Network, INSP, Sportsman Channel, Pursuit, Outdoor Channel, GAC Family, GAC Living, American Heroes Channel, RFD TV, Destination America, PixL, Cowboy Channel

($6 per month): 12 extra channels including World Fishing Network, INSP, Sportsman Channel, Pursuit, Outdoor Channel, GAC Family, GAC Living, American Heroes Channel, RFD TV, Destination America, PixL, Cowboy Channel AMC+ ($7.99 per month): Four extra channels including AMC+, Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited

Sling Blue

Total TV Deal ($21 per month): Seven extra channels including Sports Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Comedy Extra, Hollywood Extra, Heartland Extra and DVR Plus

($21 per month): Seven extra channels including Sports Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Comedy Extra, Hollywood Extra, Heartland Extra and DVR Plus 4 Extras Deal ($13 per month): Four extra channels including Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra and Comedy Extra

($13 per month): Four extra channels including Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra and Comedy Extra DVR PLUS ($5 per month): 200 more hours of DVR space

($5 per month): 200 more hours of DVR space DVR FREE ($0 per month): 50 more hours of DVR space

($0 per month): 50 more hours of DVR space Sports Extra ($11 per month): 11 extra sports channels including Red Zone NFL Network, Big 10 Network, NBA TV, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, Golf Channel, beIN Sports, Pac-12 Network, Tennis Channel, Olympic Channel

($11 per month): 11 extra sports channels including Red Zone NFL Network, Big 10 Network, NBA TV, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, Golf Channel, beIN Sports, Pac-12 Network, Tennis Channel, Olympic Channel Comedy Extra ($6 per month): 10 extra channels including MTV, Paramount Network, FeTV, Laff, MTV2, CMT, Logo, Revolt, Game Show Network, TV Land

($6 per month): 10 extra channels including MTV, Paramount Network, FeTV, Laff, MTV2, CMT, Logo, Revolt, Game Show Network, TV Land Kids Extra ($6 per month): Five extra channels including NickToons, Toon Nick, Boomerang, Baby TV, Duck TV

($6 per month): Five extra channels including NickToons, Toon Nick, Boomerang, Baby TV, Duck TV News Extra ($6 per month): 14 extra channels including FOX Business, News Nation, CNBC, BBC World News, Law & Crime Trial Network, News Max TV, W, Sci, Euro News, France 24, News 18, NDTV 24×7, RT America, CGTN

($6 per month): 14 extra channels including FOX Business, News Nation, CNBC, BBC World News, Law & Crime Trial Network, News Max TV, W, Sci, Euro News, France 24, News 18, NDTV 24×7, RT America, CGTN Lifestyle Extra ($6 per month): 10 extra lifestyle channels including VH1, Oxygen, Cooking Channel, Magnolia Network, FYI, Hallmark Channel, We TV, LMN, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama

($6 per month): 10 extra lifestyle channels including VH1, Oxygen, Cooking Channel, Magnolia Network, FYI, Hallmark Channel, We TV, LMN, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama Hollywood Extra ($6 per month): 11 extra movie channels including FXX, H&I, FXM, Reelz, Start TV, Grit, Honet Movies, Sundance TV, CineMoi, TCM, Bounce

($6 per month): 11 extra movie channels including FXX, H&I, FXM, Reelz, Start TV, Grit, Honet Movies, Sundance TV, CineMoi, TCM, Bounce Heartland Extra ($6 per month): 13 extra channels including National Geographic Wild, World Fishing Network, INSP, Pursuit, Sportsman Channel, Outdoor Channel, GAC Family, AHC, GAC Living, Destination America, RFD TV, PixL, Cowboy Channel

($6 per month): 13 extra channels including National Geographic Wild, World Fishing Network, INSP, Pursuit, Sportsman Channel, Outdoor Channel, GAC Family, AHC, GAC Living, Destination America, RFD TV, PixL, Cowboy Channel AMC+ ($7.99 per month): Four extra channels including AMC+, Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited

Premium add-ons

