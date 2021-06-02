HBO Max Just Lowered Its Price by 33%—Here’s What to Know About the New Deal

With content like the Friends reunion, Wonder Woman: 1984 and Mare of Easttown, it’s no wonder why more people want to know how much HBO Max is and whether the service has a free trial.

HBO Max launched in May 2020 as a streaming service for HBO shows and other WarnerMedia programs, such as Friends, Sex and the City and Game of Thrones. As of December 2020, HBO Max has had more than 37.7 million paying subscribers, and with the service releasing original programs, such as The Flight Attendant and Selena + Chef, and that number is only expected to grow. Along with TV shows, HBO Max has also premiered several blockbuster movies on the site including Mortal Kombat, Tom and Jerry and Godzilla vs. Kong.

With hundreds of hours of content on its site and new movies and TV shows premiering almost every week, it’s understandable why more and more fans are subscribing to HBO Max over other streaming service. But how much is HBO Max and does it have a free trial? Read on for what we know about how much

How much is HBO Max?

HBO Max offers two plans: a $9.99-per-month version with ads and a $14.99-per-month version with no ads. HBO Max also offers one-year subscriptions, which cost 16 percent less than their monthly plans. The ad-supported version costs $99.99 per year (about a $20 discount from the monthly plan) and the no-ads version costs $149.99 per year (about $30 discount).

HBO Max launched its ad-supported version in June 2021. So what’s the difference between the two? Well, of course, the ad-supported version has commercials, but the service promises that it won’t show more than four minutes of ads for each hour of streaming content, according to Variety. Subscribers also won’t be able to download content for offline viewing with the ad-supported plan. Streaming video quality is also capped at 1080p with the ad-supported version, whereas content with the no-ads plan is available to stream in 4K Ultra HD.

If you’re an HBO Max subscriber because of new movie releases, you may also want to consider the no-ads plan. The ad-supported version won’t offer 2021 films that premiere on the same day in theaters and on HBO Max, which means that movies like The Conjuring 3 won’t be available immediately to stream on the cheaper ad-supported plan. That doesn’t mean it won’t be available to stream ever though. Those blockbuster movies will be on the ad-supported version eventually, just not as soon as the more expensive no-ads plan.

Does HBO Max have a free trial?

No, unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial. But there are still ways to watch HBO Max for free. Read on for the little-known ways to stream your favorite HBO Max shows and movies at no cost.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.